Planes into Wellington diverted as wind blows in opposing directions

At least two planes into Wellington were diverted as winds blow in opposing directions on Tuesdy. (File photo).

Wellington is earning its windy reputation on Tuesday as it simultaneously blows from the north and south – making for a headache for plane travellers.

Metservice meteorologist John Law at 1.15pm on Tuesday said the wind at the top of Mt Kaukau in Wellington was blowing at 12 knots as a northerly, but was blowing southerly at 12 knots closer to sea level.

The effect was known as “wind shear” and he had seen on an online flight radar that some planes into Wellington Airport had been diverted away from the capital.

Harald Bernage was on a plane from Dunedin to Wellington that got diverted to Palmerston North for refuelling before heading back to Wellington for another try.

“The pilots made two attempts before diverting to Palmerston,” he said.

“They said we had a tailwind on approach that turn into headwind on short final.

“The aircraft limitations didn't allow the pilots to touchdown safely. Everyone is still calm [and] smiley in the plane. There is just a big queue for the toilets.

“Crew has been serving water and lollies while on the ground.”

Wellington Airport’s arrivals board shows a Jetstar flight from Gold Coast had also been diverted.