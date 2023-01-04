Airline's Christmas sandwich finds little festive cheer

Passenger Frank Tichborne wasn't pleased with the sandwich he received.

An airline’s special turkey Christmas sandwich has failed to find much festive cheer for one passenger.

Easyjet advertised its offering as “turkey breast, smoked bacon, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, spinach and peppered mayonnaise”. It was being sold onboard at £4.95 or just under $9.50.

However, flyer Frank Tichborne posted a photo onto a Facebook group called Easyjet Complaints Process - Not so Easy with his less-than-stellar sandwich.

“Do I need to explain my disappointment?,” he wrote on the post. “The Turkey and bacon were so thin, the only taste coming through the Tesco white sliced was the stuffing!”

He found plenty of support in the comments.

“Wee bit of misleading advertising there. I'd of given it back and asked for a refund,” was one comment.

”I reckon that contravenes the Trades Description Act!” was another.

Not everyone was sympathetic though.

”What did you expert. Haute cuisine?” wrote one commentator.

Another added: “Anyone who buys food on the plane needs their head looking at. It's poor quality and well over priced.”

The airline said in a statement to The Sun that it was “sorry Mr Tichborne was disappointed with his sandwich and so will pass this feedback onto our in-flight retail supplier”.

Passengers being grumpy about onboard food offerings is hardly new.

Last year a Ryanair vegan lasagne was branded "lukewarm and soggy".

On the menu, the meal is described as: "Delicious gluten-free lasagne with roasted vegetables and a soy béchamel sauce."

But the passenger said it was "the soggiest, saddest, greyest looking mush﻿".

Supplied The in-flight sandwich from Jet2 left a lot to be desired.

Fellow low-cost airline Jet2 was also in the news after serving a flyer a decidedly un-crunchy looking roll with a little mayo, chicken and a couple of wilted lettuce leaves.

In 2021, Ryanair’s $9 (€5.50) inflight bacon sandwich went viral after being mocked on Twitter for its filling (or lack thereof), with one user describing it as the “world's saddest looking sandwich”.

Liz Nugent/Twitter The world's saddest bacon sandwich.

