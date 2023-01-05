Expectation v reality: Tourist shows ugly side to Bali hotspot

Luna de Fauw's video has been seen more than 2 million times.

A tourist's video has gone worldwide on TikTok after she revealed the unfortunate reality of the "flawless" Balinese views.

Dutch tourist Luna de Fauw posted a video from her hotel in Bali, showing the beautiful views on one side, and not-so-pleasant views on the other.

De Fauw shared the video with the caption: "Bali Insta vs real life."

The video, taken in the resort village of Canggu, shows the true meaning of 'Instagram vs real life’.

De Fauw's clip – which has been viewed more than 2 million times – shows the gorgeous view of the pool area of her hotel, then pans across to show the place is actually surrounded by muddy vacant land and buildings under construction.

Her viewers left many comments sharing their opinions.

One person commented: "You've been watching too many people who think Bali is all glitz and glam on TikTok."

Another said: "Bali is the most over rated place I've ever been."

De Fauw isn't the only tourist to document her disappointing Balinese experiences online.

TikTok user Victoria Goulbourne shared her experience too.

Her video has been viewed over 68 million times and has over seven million likes, as well as thousands of comments.

She simply captioned her post of a hotel in Canngu: "Don't be fooled by Insta."

TikTok Victoria Goulbourne's hotel also in Canngu.

Many commented on her page with similar responses to de Fauw's video.

One user said: "People never been to Bali think this is what all of Bali looks like. People that been there thinking none of Bali looks like this."

Another commented: "It's a good message – take it as things aren't the way they seem or choose to see the beauty in everything."

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.