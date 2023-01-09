'Emotional support' snake found in passenger's bag at US airport

No snakes on this plane.

The US Transportation and Security Administration has shared a cheeky public service announcement on Instagram after agents found a 4-foot (1.2m) boa constrictor hidden inside a woman’s luggage.

They made the alarming discovery on December 15 at Tampa International Airport in Florida, the agency’s spokeswoman, Lisa Farbstein, told CNN.

The traveller told security that the snake, named Bartholomew, was actually her “emotional support animal” and requested that he be allowed to fly with her. In the end, the airline ultimately barred Bartholomew from boarding, Farberstein said in a tweet.

“There’s a danger noodle in that bag…” the agency said on Instagram. “Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!”

The social media post also featured an X-ray showing the boa constrictor coiled up in the woman’s luggage.

TSA/instagram The snake was spotted in the woman's bag at Tampa International Airport in Florida.

“Do you have asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane? Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules,” the agency said, adding that airlines never allow snakes in carry-on bags, and just a few will allow them in checked bags – so long as the animal is packaged correctly.

The snake was not injured in the incident and was returned home, officials said.

- New York Daily News