Cruise and hitch-hiking organisms visiting Wellington and Lyttelton before cleaning

The Queen Elizabeth in Auckland over the New Year.

Cruise liner the Queen Elizabeth has been given permission to visit Wellington and Lyttelton carrying potentially invasive algae, barnacles and a jellyfish-like creature before divers get sent to remove the unwanted hitch-hikers.

The massive cruise ship was due in Wellington from Sydney at 11.45pm on Tuesday night after last visiting in December, when Biosecurity NZ told operators that cleaning would be required for its next voyage if they wanted the ship to go to sensitive areas such as Fiordland and the Bay of Islands.

As the ship was about to return to New Zealand, operator Cunard told passengers that Fiordland and Dunedin had been scrubbed from the itinerary to allow for the hull cleaning.

Then, as it made its way across the Tasman Sea at the start of this week, an unnamed Cunard spokesperson said the required hull cleaning would only happen “a day before entering Bay of Islands later in the week”.

Ports in Wellington, Lyttelton, Tauranga, and then Auckland were all listing the Queen Elizabeth as being due with them before the Bay of Islands.

Biosecurity NZ environmental health manager Paul Hallett​ said the ship had been allowed to visit Wellington and Lyttelton before heading for cleaning outside New Zealand territorial waters off Tauranga.

“The Queen Elizabeth’s biofouling risk is sufficiently low that we are comfortable with it visiting these ports,” he said.

”However, the vessel will not gain approval to visit a special marine environment such as the Bay of Islands until higher-than-acceptable levels of algae, barnacles and hydroids are cleaned.”

Approved ports – Dunedin, Lyttelton, Wellington, Napier, Tauranga and Auckland – were more equipped for managing risks, he said.

”Regarding the cyclone and weather warning, the safety of the vessel is paramount. If the cleaning of the vessel is unable to take place it will be restricted to approved ports only."

Cawthron Institute biosecurity manager Patrick Cahill​said algae, barnacles and hydroids came in a variety of types, some of which could outcompete and overrun native life. Hydroids were a jellyfish-like organism that clung to surfaces.

Researchers had modelled maritime transport networks for recreational, commercial and aquaculture vessels to understand how marine invasive species were likely to enter and spread within New Zealand, he said.

“Major commercial ports are at the highest risk of invasion from commercial vessels,” he said.

”[Modelling] highlights the very real biosecurity risks posed by vessels such as cruise ships.”

Having a new non-native organism introduced could be “catastrophic” for the New Zealand environment.

Ian and Beatrice Bowie spent about A$8500 (NZ$9200) on the Cunard Queen Elizabeth 13-night cruise around New Zealand and previously talked of their disappointment at the last-minute itinerary change.

Ian Bowie said Cunard should have known about biosecurity requirements.

”I just find it extraordinary that they suddenly discovered a problem. I would have thought biosecurity would have been one of those things they thought paramount,” he said.

The Queen Elizabeth was the third cruise ship this summer to fall foul of hull cleaning rules.

Coral Princess abandoned a cruise around Milford Sound in December after sea snails were found in the ship’s discharge pipes then Viking Orion was last week asked to leave New Zealand because it had algae on its hull.