'We'll never use them again': Couple's flight credit battle with Expedia

Karen and Cain McKnight have struggled to get answers from Expedia as to what has happened to their flight credits.

A Kiwi couple is warning against booking travel via third-party sites, after “countless hours” spent trying to access flight credits for a booking cancelled because of Covid.

Following an enquiry from Stuff Travel, Expedia says it has agreed to arrange a refund.

In February 2020, Karen McKnight and her husband booked to fly from Wellington to Bali via Sydney with Qantas, making the booking through Expedia.

They were set to fly that July, however, international travel was shut down by Covid. McKnight said the first challenge was trying to find out what was happening with their booking.

“We were ringing Expedia trying to find out what was going on and they couldn’t give us any information – they said they had to wait for guidance from Qantas.”

Eventually, the McKnights spotted on the Qantas website that customers could request flight credits, but those who had booked via third-party sites would need to go through them.

McKnight said they followed up with Expedia, and eventually received credits. But after hearing friends on the same flight – who had booked via Flight Centre – had secured a refund, they enquired as to whether they could also get their money back.

McKnight said while Expedia initially told them they weren’t entitled to a refund, in November 2020, Expedia came back saying they could expect the money in their account in up to four weeks.

SUPPLIED Expedia is a third-party travel booking service founded by Microsoft in 2001.

However, they never received the refund. McKnight said when she followed up with Expedia, she was again told they weren’t eligible.

“I was like, ‘no, you told us you would give us a refund’.”

McKnight said in the same conversation, she was told that they could get some money back, but they would take $400 off each $800 ticket.

The couple decided they would rather keep the full amount in credits. With an expiry date of December 2023, they were confident they would have enough time to use them.

They got in touch with Expedia again in May 2022, to confirm the credits were still there and valid.

“We got told they were still there, and we just had to book and fly by December 2023.”

But in December 2022, when they contacted Expedia to use the credits to book a trip to Australia, they were told there was only one passenger’s credit in the account.

“They couldn’t tell us what had happened to the other one,” McKnight said.

“They told us we had to ring Qantas and sort it out with them.”

McKnight said they were baffled, as both tickets had been under the same booking so there was no reason they should be treated separately. They had also been under the impression that only Expedia could sort out their booking.

But she rang Qantas, who confirmed they had control of one ticket, while the other was under Expedia.

Qantas also revealed one of the tickets had been fully refundable, and that Expedia should have already paid the money into their account.

There was also confusion around the validity of the credit. Expedia was now saying they had to use the credit by January 2023. McKnight said while Qantas insisted the credit sitting with them expired in December 2023, on her online account, it was showing up as expiring in July.

McKnight said while it would be nice to get the $1600 they had spent on the unused flights back, they were more frustrated by the handling of the situation than concerned about the money.

“It’s the principle of the whole thing.”

Trying to communicate the problem to both Expedia and Qantas had been next to impossible, with neither able to offer clear answers, and each telling her to contact the other.

“I’ve had people at both Qantas and Expedia getting angry with me, because I’m trying to ask them to sort it out and they keep saying, ‘ring Expedia’ or ‘ring Qantas’.”

This had resulted in “countless hours” on the phone, with hours-long wait times for both customer service centres, she said. Both companies had also refused to provide anything in writing.

McKnight said they had ended up booking their Australia trip through another airline, as they had “absolutely no faith” in either Expedia or Qantas.

“We’ll never use [Expedia] again,” she said.

“We probably won’t fly with Qantas again, either, because they haven’t lifted a finger to try to help us.”

An Expedia spokesperson said in an emailed statement their customer service team was reaching out to the McKnights to arrange a refund.

“When a customer has a concern regarding their travel, we advocate to find the best and quickest solution possible,” the spokesperson said.

“We were happy to help resolve this concern in collaboration with the airline.”

A Qantas spokesperson said the situation was being resolved by Expedia.