Rear door on Russian plane blows open mid-flight

This is the plane involved in a photo from 2009.

Passengers on a domestic flight in Russia had a very scary experience after the rear door of their plane blew open.

Video from onboard the An-26-100 aircraft from carrier IrAero shows the rear fuselage wide open with flyers wearing thick coats in the freezing conditions. None of the 25 passengers and six crew were injured.

The incident occurred shortly after take off from Magan in the east of the country. The plane was at an altitude of 2800-2900m when the door opened, sucking out some personal belongings of those on board.

One flyer told East2West News that a fellow passenger was “nearly blown away”.

An IrAero spokesperson confirmed the incident to The Independent: ”On January 9, 2023, at about 14:00 local time, an IrAero AN-26-100 aircraft with 25 passengers and 6 crew members was forced to return to the Magan departure airport (Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)) due to a technical reason - depressurisation of the hatch.”

The passengers were put up in a local hotel and an investigation is underway.

IrAero operates 32 aircraft and is based in Irkutsk.

This is not the airline's first incident. Back in 2011 a plane overshot a runway at Ignatyevo Airport, injuring 12 passengers and crew.