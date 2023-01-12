Watch: Passengers burst into song as Australian police remove 'disruptive' flyer

Passengers on a recent flight in Australia have broken out into spontaneous singing at the removal of another flyer who was allegedly being disruptive.

Australian Federal Police were called to the Jetstar flight at Gold Coast Airport on Sunday just before take-off to Melbourne.

Video shows the 42-year-old woman being forcibly removed as passengers start to sing, Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye).

Please note: If you are unable to view video above it may be due to an ad blocker.

READ MORE:

* 'Hey, hey, hey. Goodbye!': Passengers sing as maskless flyers kicked off US plane

* Unmasked passenger spits on fellow flyers as she's dragged off plane in US

* Couple arrested for disrupting Delta flight to Los Angeles



The song was originally a hit in 1969 for the group Steam, but enjoyed a new lease of life in 1983 when Bananarama covered it.

Jetstar said in a statement that it “requested the assistance of the Australian Federal Police after a passenger became increasingly disruptive prior to departure and refused to follow crew instructions”. Police said the woman was allegedly intoxicated.

She was subsequently charged with “behaving in an offensive or disorderly manner on an aircraft,” reports news.com.au, and will appear in court in March.

screengrab The woman was removed from the flight by Australian Federal Police.

It’s not the first time that the song has been sung by a plane while passengers have been removed.

A similar incident happened in the US in September 2021 when a group of flyers were removed for refusing to wear masks and failing to comply with crew member instructions.