Power bank bursts into flames on Scoot plane; crew praised for quick action

The crew of low-cost carrier Scoot have been praised after a power bank burst into flames on a recent flight.

The incident occurred on the A320 service from Taoyuan airport in Taipei to Singapore on Wednesday.

Video posted onto social media shows flames in a row of seats. The crew are seen ushering people to stay out of the way while they put out the blaze.

It was reported in media outlet Channel News Asia (CNA) that two passengers suffered minor injuries to their fingers.

The plane had been taxiing when the incident occurred and returned to the gate. Scoot has offered a full refund to passengers.

One of the flyers hailed the actions of the crew.

Angie Ton told CNA: “Props to those flight attendants because they knew exactly what to do," she said. "They deserve recognition for their training, hard work, and calm attitude."

In a statement, the airline which is a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, said: “Scoot flight TR993, operating from Taipei to Singapore on Jan 10, returned to the gate after a rechargeable power bank belonging to customer overheated while the aircraft was on the ground.”