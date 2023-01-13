Is disturbing a sleeping flyer four times so you can go to the toilet too much? Yes, says the internet

The passenger detailed that over the course of the three-hour journey they disturbed their sleeping neighbour four times.

A message on Reddit about toilet breaks on a plane has provoked a rather strong reaction from the online community, with few in favour of the plane passenger who posted.

On the hugely popular subreddit, AmItheAsshole, the flyer explains that on a recent three-hour flight they were sat in the middle seat and proceeded to drink a couple of 1.1 litre water bottles as they had “read that you dehydrate twice as fast on a plane as you do elsewhere”.

The problem is that what goes in, must come out, so they detailed that over the course of the journey they disturbed their sleeping neighbour four times, and the aisle seat flyer grew gradually unimpressed.

“She would sigh, groan, roll her eyes, etc whenever I got up. When I used the bathroom for the third time, she asked me if I could try to hold it for the remainder of the flight so she could sleep,” wrote the passenger.

READ MORE:

* From armrest battles to manspreading: It's time for a refresh on air travel etiquette

* Pilot and flight attendant on Chinese flight get into alleged mid-air brawl over toilet rules

* The unofficial rules for the window seat on a plane

* The right seat, right socks go a long way on 13-hour flight

* Travel nightmares: Hairy passengers, in-flight cooking and wrong runways

* Why the best seat on the plane is an aisle seat



“I didn’t take her request too seriously and continued to drink water. When I got up for the fourth time, she told me I was rude for not following her request. I told her it was either that, dehydrate, or wet myself and going to the bathroom seemed like the best option. She told me no one needs to drink enough to pee four times in less than three hours unless they have a bladder issue.”

The thirsty passenger said it wasn’t the business of the exasperated neighbour to ask about bladder issues and a suggestion of swapping seats fell on deaf ears.

Eventually a flight attendant had to settle the matter, although the post is circumspect on the eventual outcome.

“The flight attendant sided with me, but at home my family had some disagreements. Some said I did nothing wrong, and that I have the right to drink water and I’m not breaking rules, but others said it was discourteous to drink that much water during flight and that I should be able to hold it, especially if the person on the aisle is sleeping.”

Asking if they were indeed the asshole or not, the general consensus of the close to 3000 comments was that yes, they were.

"If you plan on doing this on your next flight, pay for the aisle seat or get ready to have another pissed off seat mate,” was one comment.

“Once or twice, sure. But four times in three hours is ridiculous,” was another.

“Waiting until the event then smashing water is just stupid. It’s waiting to dehydrate and pre-re-hydrating. This alleged athlete needs to put a little bit of time into reading about how his body actually works rather than gathering random factoids off the internet,” wrote a commentator.

Others offered simple advice: “I don’t drink anything at least an hour before my flight and then pee a billion times before getting on. And then pray as well lol.”

While one tried to find a middle ground: “You're not the asshole, you were concerned about your health. She's not the asshole, she was tired. The asshole is the person who pranked you with that flight dehydration story.”

In the past brawls have broken out over the unofficial rules of using toilets on planes.

In 2021, an unnamed pilot in China had come out of the cockpit to use the first-class toilet. He noticed a passenger approach the bathroom but told them to return to their seat and not to stand by the door.

Once finished, the pilot saw the flyer was still standing outside. He called the flight attendant who was looking after the cabin to protest, complaining that they were not doing their job properly by letting the passenger wait in the aisle. It’s then the confrontation got reportedly physical.

It left the pilot missing a tooth and a flight attendant with a broken arm, reported the South China Morning Post.