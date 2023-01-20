Condoms, human waste and overcrowding: freedom campers' impact on a quiet street

Freedom campers using the Maitai Cricket ground car park have left rubbish and until a fence was erected, used a neighbouring property as a toilet.

Fed up with freedom campers using his garden as a toilet, Jonathan Holland built a fence. However, this hasn’t stopped campers throwing rubbish – including used condoms – into his property.

Nelson’s Maitai Cricket ground car park is a designated freedom camping spot, with overnight parking permitted for two self-contained vehicles.

However, Holland, who lives beside the car park, has seen up to 10 vehicles parked overnight at a time. Since 2018, he’s reported the infractions to the Nelson City Council, but enforcement has been sporadic.

READ MORE:

* Camper's warning to public prompts Timaru District Council to check all public toilets for vandalism

* Travel Insider: The key points you should consider when booking a campervan

* Double Bay camping closure bid stymied by review



Holland has no problem with freedom camping. However, with no toilet at the car park and no rubbish facilities, the site is in the wrong spot, he said.

Throughout his correspondence with Nelson City Council, Holland has suggested relocating the site to nearby Branford Park, where there are toilets.

When Stuff visited, there were two self-contained vehicles parked at the site.

Jonathan Holland/supplied Only two self-contained vehicles are permitted at the Maitai Cricket ground car park.

Zora, a tourist from the Netherlands, said while her van was self-contained, she preferred to use the toilets at nearby Black Hole, a five-minute walk away.

She always took her rubbish with her, and said most campers she’d encountered during her two months in New Zealand appeared to do the same. However, recycling facilities for freedom campers were lacking, she said.

NCC’s acting group manager environment management Dennis Bush-King said council had been working with Holland.

“Enforcement ... can only occur when a vehicle is witnessed as breaching the requirements between the hours of 10pm and 7am, evidence provided by members of the public often does not demonstrate this, which is why council conducts its own regular patrols of freedom camping sites,” Bush-King said.

DEBBIE JAMIESON/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announces the details of proposed freedom camping rules, alongside Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult, in Queenstown.(November 2021)

Over the last fortnight, six fines have been issued for the site, he said. Since January 2018, there had been a total of 41 fines – but this included the two-year period when New Zealand’s borders were closed due to the pandemic, when “active patrols” ceased.

Later this year, NCC planned to review the current Freedom Camping Bylaw, which has been in place since late 2017. Holland’s feedback would be used as part of the review, Bush-King said.

”Ultimately the decision about whether freedom camping is allowed to continue at the Maitai Cricket ground car park will be for the review, where Mr Holland and any other concerned member of the community is able to make a submission and ensure their views are heard.”