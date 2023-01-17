All Auckland ferries back on the water after morning failures

The 7.30am ferry, leaving at 8.15am practically loaded to capacity with commuters.

Ten return ferry tripsacross Auckland were cancelled on Tuesday morning, leaving commuters no choice but to leave the wharves well after their vessels were due to arrive.

According to Auckland Transport, five ferries faced equipment failures in the morning. Their causes are under investigation.

In a statement, a spokesperson said across the five boats there was one overheating issue, one cracked pipe and water leak, two bilge issues – where excess water is pumped out of the vessel – and one electrical failure that contributed to the widespread cancellations.

“All five ferries were repaired and back on the water in time for today’s afternoon peak services,” the spokesperson said.

At the Devonport Ferry Terminal, the ferry scheduled for 7.30am arrived at 8.15am and was so overloaded with people that some left on the shores simply left.

A photograph taken by a Stuff reporter waiting to board showed the ferry nearing its maximum capacity, with the top deck packed with commuters.

Auckland Transport said the ferry in question had a maximum capacity of 249 people – it carried 245 when it finally left at 8.19am.

Soon after 8am, queues for the ferry had stretched out to Queen’s Parade, some 100m away from the terminal.

Stuff Devonport commuters were unable to catch a ferry into the city on Tuesday morning.

On Twitter, Auckland Transport said the 7.15am and 7.30am Devonport services were “cancelled due to mechanical issues.

“Backup vessels are being arranged from Devonport to Auckland,” the agency said.

But their post was only uploaded at 8.18am, well after the ferries were due to arrive, leave and arrive once more.

The spokesperson said the communication was delayed “due to the unexpected nature of the delays.”

In addition, several Half Moon Bay ferries, some Gulf Harbour ferries and some Birkenhead ferries were replaced with taxis this morning.

The 6.30am Gulf Harbour to Auckland ferry was cancelled due to mechanical issues, Auckland Transport said on Twitter.

The spokesperson said the Devonport services were prioritised for replacement ferries “due to the integrated nature of the network”.

Meanwhile, a crash on the southwestern motorway, SH20, blocked the middle northbound lane under the Lambie Dr overbridge, Waka Kotahi said.

The crash occurred around 9am. The crash has been cleared, but Waka Kotahi said to expect delays.