Auckland ferries cancelled, commuters stranded

The 7.30am ferry, leaving at 8.15am practically loaded to capacity with commuters.

Ferries across Auckland have been cancelled on Tuesday morning, leaving commuters no choice but to leave the wharves well after their vessels were due to arrive.

At the Devonport Ferry Terminal, the ferry scheduled for 7.30am arrived at 8.15am, and was so overloaded with people that some left on the shores simply left.

A photograph taken by a Stuff reporter waiting to board shows the ferry nearing its maximum capacity, with the top deck packed with commuters.

Soon after 8am, queues for the ferry had stretched out to Queen’s Parade, some 100m away from the terminal.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.

On Twitter, Auckland Transport said the 7.15am and 7.30am Devonport services were “cancelled due to mechanical issues.

“Backup vessels are being arranged from Devonport to Auckland,” the agency said.

Stuff Devonport commuters were unable to catch a ferry into the city on Tuesday morning.

But their post was only uploaded at 8.18am, well after the ferries were due to arrive, leave, and arrive once more.

In addition, several Half Moon Bay ferries, some Gulf Harbour ferries and some Birkenhead ferries were replaced with taxis this morning.

The 6.30am Gulf Harbour to Auckland ferry was cancelled due to mechanical issues, Auckland Transport said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a crash on the southwestern motorway, SH20, blocked the middle northbound lane under the Lambie Dr overbridge, Waka Kotahi said.

The crash occurred around 9am. The crash has been cleared, but Waka Kotahi said to expect delays.