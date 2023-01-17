Heading to -62C: The world's coldest city is freezing through a brutal winter

People in the remote Russian city of Yakutsk have to be hardy and used to extremes. After all this settlement 450km south of the Arctic Circle is often referred to as the world’s coldest city.

But even the population of more than 300,000 have been shocked as temperatures have dipped to below -50C as a frigid wave flows over Siberia.

Forecasters tip it to drop to as low as -62C.

One local, Marina Levina, told AFP that previous winters had been much warmer than usual but this year was the “coldest”.

“It’s hard to talk, to breath, to move because we wear a hundred layers of clothes,” she said. Despite this, the fish seller still had to work in the outdoors.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that the town of Zhilinda, home to fewer than 1000 people, dipped to -62.1C, its lowest January temperature on record, and the lowest temperature in Siberia since 2002.

It's been a brutal winter for locals in Yakutsk.

Such cold has become uncommon in recent decades because of human-caused climate change. Global warming decreases the frequency and intensity of cold air outbreaks, but does not eliminate them.

The all-time record low for all of Russia, which is the lowest temperature for any inhabited area of the northern hemisphere, is -67.7C set in February 1933.

