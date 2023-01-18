The flight attendant who made a $95,000 mistake on his first day

The accidental activation of an emergency slide on a British Airways flight at London Heathrow last week was caused by a flight attendant on his first day, according to reports in the UK media.

The Sun reports the unnamed worker cost the airline £50,000 (NZ$95,400) as the plane missed its slot, a new slide had to be ordered and a replacement jet had to be arranged.

The Boeing 777 to Lagos, Nigeria, was starting its push back on January 14 when the rear door was accidentally opened.

The slide was deployed, and emergency services were sent to Flight BA75.

READ MORE:

* Russia plane crash: Passengers appeared to grab luggage as they rushed to evacuate

* Passenger opens cabin door on US-bound flight, deploying the emergency slide



In a statement, British Airways said: “The aircraft returned to stand and customers disembarked normally.

"We've apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused, have provided them with refreshment vouchers and have arranged a replacement aircraft so that they can continue their journey as planned.”

There was a delay of four hours as another plane was found. It was reported the crew member who caused the incident was stood down.

A British Airways 777 has eight emergency slides. In 2017, the UK carrier released a video called, Ever wondered how the evacuation slide works?

It explained the procedure for the inflation of the slide, which takes just 6 seconds and some can be up to 14 metres long.