Broken Cook Strait ferry drifted a nautical mile towards rocks

Maritimetraffic.com's ship tracking data shows how close the Kaitaki drifted towards the south coast.

Stricken Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki drifted more than a nautical mile towards the rugged Wellington south coast in winds gusting over 100kph, it’s been revealed.

The harbour ships that raced to her aid also likely lacked the grunt to pull her and 800 passengers to safety.

Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder on Sunday praised the professionalism of the crew and captain, who battled challenging conditions to drop two anchors and halt the powerless ship’s drift 0.9 nautical miles from shore and 0.6 nautical miles (1.1km) from hitting the sea floor.

”They did what they are trained for. When it came to the crunch, they delivered,” Nalder said.

The 2.15pm Saturday ferry from Picton to Wellington, with about 800 passengers, lost all engine power in howling wind off Wellington’s south coast.

The captain declared an emergency on board and passengers were made to stay on assembly stations and equipped with life jackets.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Passengers leaving Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki after a mayday was called when it lost power in Cook Strait.

Wellington’s two tugs, police launch the Lady Elizabeth IV, Interislander ferry the Aratere, as well as nearby fishing boats rushed to the ferry’s aid on Saturday afternoon.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission spokesperson Simon Pleasants on Sunday confirmed an inquiry into the incident had been launched.

But Nalder on Sunday confirmed it was questionable whether the tugs would have had the power to tow the ship to safety.

While the Aratere had the power on paper, the practicalities of connecting the two ships in rough conditions could have made that impossible.

Nalder said the two tugs – probably without enough power to tow the ship clear of the rocks – would have instead being trying to stop the ship hitting the shore.

“I personally don’t know how that would have gone,” Nalder said.

Marinetraffic.com/Supplied The ship limped slowly back to port after engineers restored poser on Saturday.

“It was a very serious incident.”

The ferry drifted more than a nautical mile before the sea was shallow enough for the anchors to catch, Nalder said.

After a long wait, engineers managed to restore power and the ship limped back into Wellington harbour shepherded by the various harbour ships and tailed by the Aratere.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said a station at Karori Rock – near when the ferry came to grief – recorded a southerly gust of 109kph on Saturday afternoon while the wind was averaging between 65 and 74kph.

Charlotte de L'Isle A bumpy Cook Strait crossing in 2017.

Waves were reaching about 2.5m but “swell waves” – the ones really felt on board – were just 1.5m.

Kaitaki arrived in dock just after 9pm. It had been scheduled to arrive at 5.45pm.

Maritime NZ has restricted Kaitaki to Wellington Harbour until initial investigations and conditions are met to allow her to sail again, Nalder said.

Police confirmed the police launch was called in about 5pm on Saturday after the ferry lost “all power” about one mile off Sinclair Head.

KiwiRail, which runs the Interislander ferry, has been asked what this will mean for passengers scheduled to catch the ferry in coming days – the final days of the school summer holidays.