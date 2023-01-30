Auckland flooding: Stranded Air NZ customers frustrated by lack of information

A man whose parents are stranded in Singapore after their flight was cancelled by flooding at Auckland Airport says they have received no information or support from Air New Zealand.

The airline says it is working hard to rebook customers after the widespread flight disruption, and customers could expect them to be in touch within the next 72 hours.

But Mark Wilkinson said his parents, who boarded the flight from Singapore to Auckland on Friday, only to have it cancelled a short time later due to conditions at Auckland Airport, have been refreshing their inboxes, checking their spam folder and waiting on hold with the call centre to no avail.

After their flight was cancelled, they received an automated email which said the airline would be in touch in up to 48 hours with new flight details.

“That time period has now lapsed and there’s no information.”

When they tried to modify the booking online, all that came up was a message saying one of their flights had been cancelled and they should call the contact centre to see what options were available.

However, the number – for Air New Zealand’s UK customer service centre – was not in service.

Douglas Bagg/UNSPLASH Air New Zealand says it has contacted 9000 customers who need to be rebooked.

Wilkinson and his parents have so far made three attempts to get through to the contact centre using a different number, but on the first try the call was dropped after three hours, on the second they gave up due to the lengthy wait time, and on the third go they got through to a staff member who said they only dealt with new bookings and could not assist.

Wilkinson said while he acknowledged events like flooding were unforeseeable, the airline’s response had been “unacceptable”.

“They are providing a really critical service at the end of the day,” he said.

“People are in a foreign country completely stranded and they have no information to go off and no idea when something’s going to be done about it.”

Meanwhile Auckland businessman Hamish Miller said he’d spent six hours on hold to Air New Zealand on Sunday, before the call automatically terminated.

“Everyone in the room was counting down from 10, and then it just cut out… they clearly had no intention of answering the phone.”

Miller was calling on behalf of his brother Mark, and his family, who live in the US and had their flight to Seattle cancelled on Saturday. The Millers are waiting to hear back from the airline about when they will be able to fly.

Hamish Miller, who travels regularly to the US and China for work, said he had personally booked through a travel agent since Covid because he had found Air New Zealand increasingly hard to contact when a booking needed to be changed.

“When push comes to shove, you won’t get through whereas a travel agent can get into their system and make changes."

He said Air New Zealand ought to reinstate agent commissions so fewer travellers booked directly with the airline when the airline had proven it could not handle large volumes of calls when there was a bad weather event.

Another customer, Ben Woodgates, was due to fly home from his family holiday in New Caledonia on Saturday morning, but received an email overnight advising them the flight had been cancelled.

Woodgates said the email advised them to check the Air New Zealand app for options, including rebooking, or getting a refund or credit.

“When looking at our options in the app at around 6.30am, it told us we were entitled to make one change to our booking free of charge, but there was no option to actually rebook. The only option was to request a credit.”

Searching for flights online, they saw the next available flight was on January 31.

Woodgates and his family decided to claim the credit from the cancelled flight so they could use it to purchase seats on this flight. However, they found they were unable to claim the credit in the app.

“It told us ‘service unavailable’ and that we could call a number. We had no service so were unable to call this number. After multiple attempts to get our credit, we were unable to.”

Sarah Crouch/Supplied Flooding at Auckland Airport on Friday night.

Woodgates said they decided to just go ahead and pay for the new flights, as they needed to get home as soon as possible due to work commitments. While they had travel insurance, they were also worried about the additional costs that would be incurred on accommodation, food and transport.

By this time, the flight on January 31 had sold out, with the next available flight on February 1, which they succeeded in booking. They managed to secure new accommodation for the next four days, and another rental car.

Shortly after booking the new flight, they received an email from Air New Zealand saying they would be booked onto the next available flight and would receive their new flight details within the next 48 hours.

Woodgates said they next heard from Air New Zealand on Sunday night, which said the airline was “doing everything we can to get you rebooked” and they could expect another update within 72 hours.

The airline said as a goodwill gesture, it had decided to reimburse customers for accommodation up to NZ$250 per night. Airlines are not legally obligated to offer compensation due to events outside of their control, including severe weather.

The email also acknowledged some customers were unable to manage their original bookings in the Air New Zealand app, as they had been cancelled.

“We are working hard to provide an update on your rebooking options as quickly as possible.”

On Monday afternoon, Woodgates received an email from Air New Zealand saying they had been rebooked on a new flight to Auckland, via Sydney, on February 1. They were hoping to keep the booking they had made themselves and get a refund for the new one Air New Zealand had arranged, however, they were still unable to manage the booking online.

Woodgates said they were in a “fortunate, privilege position” that had allowed them to book accommodation and transport while they waited for their new flight, but noted for some the situation would be “financially and emotionally catastrophic”.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the airline apologised for the inconvenience of the disruption on customers and the impact it has had on their travel plans.

“We’ve sent a message to around 9000 customers needing to be rebooked, with some reassurances that we’re working hard on it, and they can expect us to be in touch within the next 72 hours with an update.”

Over Friday and Saturday, the contact centre had 41,100 calls, compared to 11,100 the same period the previous week.

“That’s an unprecedented amount.”

Customers who had secured their own accommodation while they awaited their new flight should email flightcomment@airnz.co.nz with receipts to be reimbursed up to NZ$250 a night.

“This applies to all Air New Zealand customers affected by the floods and who were originally travelling between Friday 27 January and Monday 30 January 2023.”

The airline had also introduced greater flexibility so customers could change travel to an equivalent Air New Zealand international flight between January 28 and February 28 without fare difference or a penalty fee.