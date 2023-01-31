Fault behind Kaitaki ferry failing identified, Interislander confirms

Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

A fault in the Cook Strait ferry Kaitaki’s engine cooling system has been identified as the cause behind the ship losing power and being pushed by strong winds towards a rocky coast.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook confirmed they had identified the cause of the power loss and it was in the process of being fixed.

While the ferry eventually limped back to Wellington on Saturday, frustrated travellers have been stranded with the ferry out of service for an unknown period at Interislander’s busiest time of the year – the end of the school summer holidays.

It comes as other passengers have come forward with details of two more faults on Cook Strait ferry Kaitaki just days before it lost all power and got pushed by strong winds towards a rocky coast.

Interislander operations manager Peter Mathews confirmed there was also a “minor electrical issue on Kaitaki” on January 22 that was quickly fixed. Two days earlier , there was a “short delay while crew ensured the stabiliser fin was fully retracted into the hull of the ship”.

“At no time were the engines affected,” he said.

The incidents were not related to the Saturday failing, where the Kaitaki lost all power in Cook Strait, he said. The Kaitaki was stopped by anchors before reaching the coast and engineers eventually got the engines running and it limped into Wellington. Multiple investigations are underway.

Saturday’s fault related to an issue in the engine cooling system. As is common in ships, there is one water cooling system which is connected to all four of the main ship engines and also to the engines that run the generators for electricity, Rushbrook explained.

“A leak occurred in a connection that is part of the cooling system, which resulted in a loss of pressure. Sensors in each of the engines detected the reduction in pressure and the engines automatically shut down to protect them from overheating.”

Brianna Cotter A tug boat alongside the Kaitaki as it limped into Wellington on Saturday evening.

The connection has been repaired and all other components of the cooling system have been checked and tested, however, Rushbrook said safety was there “number one priority” and it would not resume sailing until they were certain it was safe to do so.

He said the ship will not return to service until Lloyds Register Class Society - an independent third party - has inspected the ship and issued an assurance report to Interislander and Maritime New Zealand.

“We appreciate this has been hugely disruptive for our customers at one of the busiest times of the year. We are working on a plan to re-introduce the Kaitaki as soon as possible later this week.”

He said affected customers would be notified individually and suggested customers use its website or Facebook page to check for updates, or to make bookings and cancellations.

Some other sailings have been rescheduled and extra sailings have been added.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Passengers were made to put on life jackets as Cook Strait ferry Kaitaki lost power and drifted.

Mary Layton and her family were on the 2.15pm sailing from Picton to Wellington on January 20 when it appeared to lose power near dock in Wellington Harbour.

“All of a sudden, it went dead silent ...” she said.

“I don’t know if we were floating around in circles or if they were in control.”

Power was restored after about 30 minutes and the ship docked, she said.

“If they knew there was a problem, they should have fixed it.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff KiwiRail cannot say when the Kaitaki will return to service

A Wellington man, who asked not to be named, said he was on the 8.45am Kaitaki sailing on January 22 – six days before the Cook Strait incident – when it appeared to lose power in calm conditions in Wellington Harbour.

”It was evident the engines stalled or dramatically lost power and we were immobilised and drifting for a period,” he said.

“You would like to think that, hopefully, all the correct measures and investigations were sought after the first incident, however [it is] hard to think the two failures were not related.”

Meanwhile, a Wellington woman, who asked not to be named, had been due to travel from Picton to Wellington at 2.15pm on Tuesday with her husband and two children.

She said there was “absolutely no communication” from Interislander about the cancellation until an email about 7.30pm on Monday.

The email said the service was cancelled, passengers would be refunded, and tickets were sold out through February. The family ended up getting a Bluebridge ticket for Tuesday.

An email sent out to affected passengers says they will get a full refund for their cancelled sailing and apologised for the inconvenience.

“This incident has happened at our busiest time of year,” a sample version of the email supplied by KiwiRail said.

”We have no vehicle capacity at present but we do have limited space for foot passengers. We are looking at all options to increase capacity this week. When space becomes available we’ll post updates via our Facebook page.”