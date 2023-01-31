'No flights until Feb 25': Stranded Kiwis in Samoa face weeks-long waits to get home

Some people left in limbo since Friday remained stuck at the airport’s international terminal.

Some Kiwis stranded in Samoa after Auckland Airport was temporarily closed due to the flooding are facing weeks-long waits to get home, with no seats on direct flights available until the end of next month.

One Auckland man, who did not want his name published for work reasons, said Air New Zealand had rebooked him on a flight from Apia to Auckland on February 25, nearly a month after his cancelled flight on January 28.

He and his fiancee had been set to fly out at 1.50pm on Saturday, but received an email from Air New Zealand that evening, hours after the flight had been cancelled, saying there wouldn’t be any changes to it.

“Slightly confused, we called up Air New Zealand and said to them, ‘what’s happened here?’ The lady on the phone burst out laughing and said ‘isn’t this all funny?’

“I said, ‘it’s not very funny for us. We’ve got our house in a foot of water in Auckland and the car is written off and we’re unable to get home’.”

Supplied Passengers waiting outside the Air New Zealand office in Apia, Samoa.

Put through to a manager, he said he was told to “show up at the airport and hope for the best”. But the manager of the resort he was staying at advised against doing that, as he said there was a “mob of very angry people” outside the Air New Zealand offices.

The customer then called Air New Zealand back and was told not to go to the airport.

“They said, ‘we’ll put you on another flight. We’ll call you back in 25 minutes’. But there’s been no call and we’re now going on 24 hours... frankly, Air New Zealand’s performance has been unbelievably incompetent.”

On Tuesday morning, the customer said he woke to an email from Air New Zealand saying he and his fiancee had been rebooked on a flight to Auckland on February 25.

With jobs to get back to, he had tried calling Air New Zealand again, but had been unable to get through.

“Talking to people in the (resort) lobby, it’s the same story. One family has run out of medication and can’t get back.”

Another passenger stuck in Samoa, Erinna Law, said she and her friend had been rebooked on a flight from Apia to Fiji on Friday, and then from Fiji to Auckland next Thursday. They were also on standby for a flight from Fiji to Auckland on Saturday.

“But that’s the best they could get us.”

The pair had been sitting on the plane waiting to take off on Friday night when it was announced the flight was cancelled due to conditions at Auckland Airport.

Law said as it was the last flight out of the airport, most staff had gone home, and there were no taxis to take people back into Apia, about an hour’s drive away.

“The staff were trying to get us taxis and trying to call people to come back and help us out.”

Thinking they might be rebooked on a flight the next morning, they managed to get a room at the Sheraton, one of the closest hotels to the airport.

However, the next day when it became clear they wouldn’t be getting a flight, they decided to relocate to cheaper accommodation.

They found a hotel in town that offered them a reduced rate, so they would have no issues claiming it back under their travel insurance, which had said it would cover “reasonable costs”.

Law said with no information from Air New Zealand, they started trying to make arrangements to get home themselves, but when they looked up flights on the airline’s website, saw there were no seats on direct flights available until February 25.

Other stranded passengers staying at the same hotel had managed to get through to Air New Zealand's call centre and book business class seats on a flight departing on January 30. But Law continued to struggle.

“I was crying... the (hotel) manager was on his computer trying to get flights, I had my iPad and was on the phone with Air New Zealand, reception staff were calling the airport – everyone was trying to help us.”

When Law did finally get through to Air New Zealand, the best option available was the flight via Fiji.

The manager of the hotel agreed to let them stay on the reduced rate until Friday, but now they also had to arrange accommodation in Fiji – potentially for six nights, if there are no standby seats available on Saturday.

Law was full of praise for those in Samoa who had helped them, from the airport workers to the hotel staff.

“I feel like the Samoan people have really looked after us in this situation and Air New Zealand have been absent.”

Air New Zealand said in a statement issued on Monday night it was working on rebooking 9000 disrupted passengers.

“Every available effort is being redirected to speed up the rebooking of these 9000 impacted customers,” said Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“Getting these customers to their destination is our most pressing concern at the moment.”

Geraghty said part of the challenge was the airline’s flights were already quite full before the weather disrupted its schedule.

“Capacity across the global aviation network is limited. We’re exploring all avenues and working with our alliance partners to see what help they can provide, along with seeing where we can move flights to get aircraft into the ports where we need them most.”

As a goodwill gesture, the airline was offering $250 a night towards accommodation for displaced customers. Airlines are not legally obligated to offer compensation due to events outside of their control, including severe weather.

Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand executive director Cath O’Brien said she expected it would take “some days” for airlines to be able to book disrupted customers onto new services.

“The tricky thing is, because New Zealand has less international connectivity than it used to have pre-Covid, the flights we do have – especially at the end of our summer season – are full,” she said.

“So now you have several hundred customers you need to put onto flights, but you have no seats.”

Airlines could consider doing things like “upgauging” aircraft – swapping a plane usually used on a route for a larger one, so there could be more seats.

They could also look at adding extra services to their schedules, or one-off recovery flights – but that relied on having aircraft and staff available.

“Generally speaking, airlines don’t carry ‘spares’ that are just sitting there waiting for an event.”

O’Brien said she could “totally understand” the frustration of customers who might expect to see a new booking right away.

“It will be difficult for airlines to do that.”