How to get your money back when your travel plans go awry

Some people left in limbo since Friday remained stuck at the airport’s international terminal.

It’s the definition of a travel nightmare: you’re in an unfamiliar country, and your flight has been cancelled. You don’t know when you’ll be able to get home, and have to scramble to find somewhere to stay.

It was a situation some travellers found themselves in over the weekend, when flooding saw international flights into Auckland Airport paused for 37 hours.

Air New Zealand had 9000 customers needing to be rebooked, with extra flights put on in what the airline described as one of the biggest customer recoveries in its history.

For many of those stranded, it hasn’t been an extended holiday. It’s been a stressful and expensive experience, having to shell out for last-minute accommodation, meals and other unplanned expenses.

So, when travel plans go awry, how can travellers go about getting these out-of-pocket costs back? And who is responsible for paying them – the airline, or travel insurance (if you have it)?

Here’s what you need to know about the process of claiming costs for disrupted travel.

When it’s the airline’s fault

In New Zealand, the Civil Aviation Act requires an airline to reimburse you for costs incurred if your flight is delayed or cancelled for reasons within its control. This could be things like overbooking, staffing shortages or mechanical issues.

For domestic flights, you’re entitled to be reimbursed up to 10 times the cost of your airfare, or the amount of damage you can prove was caused by the delay – whatever figure is lower.

Expenses they may need to cover could include meals, taxi fares, accommodation costs and event tickets.

For international flights, your rights differ depending on where the airline is based and where your journey is starting and ending. But under the Montreal Convention, if the airline is at fault for the disruption, you can similarly claim damages (up to around $11,000).

The problem is, airlines can be sneaky, and don’t make these rights clear.

Consumer NZ has been calling for more transparency. In October, they lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission about Jetstar for misleading passengers.

Jetstar’s website said it would provide “up to $150 reimbursement per room” for accommodation costs and “up to $30 reimbursement per person” for meals, when in fact passengers may be entitled to more. The Commerce Commission has been investigating.

When it’s not the airline’s fault

When a flight is disrupted due to events outside an airline’s control – like weather – they are not legally obligated to offer you any compensation. They would usually put you on the next available flight, or provide an alternative transport option.

Sometimes, when passengers end up stuck as a result of these situations, airlines may offer support over and above their legal obligation. We’ve seen Air New Zealand do this with the Auckland flooding event – they have provided hotels for disrupted passengers, or said they can claim back accommodation costs up to NZ$250 per room per night.

In other cases where the airline isn’t covering costs, or if you have incurred additional expenses beyond what has been covered, whether you can get any money back will come down to if you’ve purchased travel insurance.

Where travel insurance comes in

These worst-case scenario events are usually what people have in mind when they purchase travel insurance – but you still need to read your policy carefully to understand what is and isn’t covered.

And even if you have travel insurance, your airline should still be the first port of call, as your travel insurer is going to need evidence that your flight was disrupted.

Before you go spending up large on your credit card, they’ll also want you to find out if the airline is offering any support in the first instance, as in the case of Air New Zealand agreeing to cover accommodation for those disrupted by the flooding.

“We will ask, have they talked to the airline, are they receiving compensation from the airline, if not, why not? And if they are, how much?” said Allianz Partners New Zealand national sales manager Mike van Beekhuizen.

“Then they would come through to us to consider the out-of-pocket costs that might be over and above that amount.”

Van Beekhuizen acknowledged it could be difficult to get through to airlines during a widespread disruption. In these cases, he recommended giving the travel insurer’s emergency line a call for advice.

While travel insurers may be able to pay for things like medical emergencies upfront, with accommodation, in most cases, people would need to cover the costs themselves and claim them later.

When it came to determining “reasonable costs” for unexpected stays, in theory, people should be looking to book somewhere in the ballpark of their existing accommodation.

“If you’re stuck somewhere and there’s one room left and it’s $6000 a night, that’s where it can get tricky,” van Beekhuizen said.

“But that’s when you would ring our team and we would look at it. We don’t want someone to be sleeping on the beach. But we would look at what alternatives are out there.”

It’s important to keep all of your receipts, which would then be used along with any communications from the airline to substantiate your claim.

How long it will take to get your money back

If you’re waiting on an airline to reimburse you, be warned that it may take some time to see those funds in your account.

Even before the Auckland flooding event, customers emailing Air New Zealand with their reimbursement requests were being told the response time was up to 12 weeks.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said processing reimbursements was a “very labour-intensive process”, with every booking manually reviewed.

Currently, the airline’s priority was still rebooking customers whose travel was disrupted, but once this was complete, they would start working through refund and reimbursement requests.

“To enhance the process, our teams are working behind the scenes to introduce a streamlined process which will make it easier and quicker for customers,” Geraghty said.

“Given the sheer size of the backlog, customers should expect this to take several weeks rather than several days. The team will do its very best to expedite the process. We’ll share an update on this in due course.”

Allianz Partners’ van Beekhuizen said they aimed to process claims within 10 days, but this was reliant on customers having all the necessary information to support their claim, and filling in the form correctly.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker said if it was taking an excessive amount of time to get a refund or reimbursement from an airline, people could lodge a claim with the Disputes Tribunal, though they would have to pay a fee to do this (starting from $45).