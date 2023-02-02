Abandon ship order floated as Cook Strait ferry drama unfolded

Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau was warned 864 people aboard stricken a Cook Strait ferry may have to abandon ship as 22,365 tonne Kaitaki remained powerless in stormy conditions off the south coast.

Multiple investigations are under way after a cooling system problem on Saturday resulted in the Interislander ferry losing power to all four engines and drifting towards rocks. The captain declared a mayday, triggering a huge emergency response while life jackets were handed out to passengers.

More than two hours later, and after the captain deployed anchors and stopped the ferry's drift towards the rapidly-nearing coast, engineers managed to restore power and the ferry limped to Wellington under escort.

KiwiRail has been asked how close the captain came to ordering the ship be abandoned. Requests to interview Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook about the wider incident have now entered a third day.

Whanau confirmed she was contacted by the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (Wremo) on Saturday evening with a “be prepared expectation” that passengers may have to abandon ship.

“Everyone had life jackets, but it was not to that level yet,” she said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The incident involving Interislander ferry Kaitaki is under multiple investigations.

Wremo group manager Jeremy Holmes confirmed he was notified of problems at 5.03pm.

Maritime NZ data shows this was eight minutes after KiwiRail contacted Maritime NZ about engine troubles on the ship and three minutes before a mayday was declared.

This triggered a response to make sure people were ready “should there be people hitting the water or coming ashore”, he confirmed. He was not told of any imminent threat of this happening.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau was warned to be prepared the Kaitaki may have to be abandoned.

“We would have been involved when people hit the shore,” he said.

Master mariner Kevin Judkins said abandoning ship was “really, really the last resort” as it was almost-always safer to be on the much-bigger ship.

Deaths relating to the 1968 Wahine tragedy near Wellington harbour heads were associated with those aboard lifeboats, he said.

Marinetraffic.com Maritimetraffic.com's ship tracking data shows how close the Kaitaki drifted towards the south coast.

He praised the actions of the Kaitaki crew on Saturday, who appeared to do all the right things by deploying anchors and stopping the ship until it could get working again.

Ships usually needed 5m of anchor chain for every 1m of water depth – the Kaitaki eventually stopped in 30m of water – as the chain itself sat on the sea floor and asked as a “shock absorber”.

“As the weight comes on the ship from wind and waves, then the catenary​ (belly curve of the deployed chain) flattens.

“The weight force of the ship is thus spread over a longer length of chain. So the full weight force of the ship never comes entirely on the anchor.”

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said he was notified of the evolving incident within “10 to 20 minutes” of troubles starting.

At the time, passengers had been issued life jackets, the ship had drifted, but one anchor was down. He was not told the ship may have to be abandoned.

Justin Allan, from the Maritime NZ's Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand, would not comment on how close the captain was to ordering people off the Kaitaki, saying the information was "operational" and had to come from KiwiRail.

An unnamed Defence Force spokesperson said an Air Force NH90 was redeployed to Wellington “in the event passengers on board the ferry needed to evacuate”.