Traveller's lost luggage smelt like a 'chicken slaughterhouse'; second bag still missing

When Regan Hyde finally got one of his bags back from Qantas, a broken zipper wasn’t the first thing that struck him. It was a smell that reminded him of a very unpleasant place he once worked at – a chicken slaughterhouse.

The bag had been missing for the past month, and Hyde believes it was damaged in the flooding at Auckland Airport, with its contents – including Christmas presents – “coated in slimy and smelly water”.

“All of the clothes are ruined too, after having washed everything six times already, the smell remains,” Hyde told Stuff Travel. “I have decided to throw it all out, as I am not sure how clean the water was.”

However, Qantas says the bag didn't arrive in New Zealand until after the flooding at Auckland Airport.

The airline has offered a reimbursement payment of $7500, but Hyde said he feels “gaslit” by the airline, after multiple attempts to get answers about what had happened to his luggage.

Adding to the confusion is the whereabouts of a second bag, still missing and unaccounted for.

Kiwi-born but now living in Canada, Hyde and his young son Oliver had made a visit back to New Zealand on December 28 to see his father, who had suffered a heart attack and caught Covid in hospital.

Regan Hyde/Supplied The packaging on one of Oliver’s toys had completely fallen apart from being wet.

A series of winter weather setbacks meant the duo couldn’t take a direct flight from Vancouver to Auckland, but had to go via Sydney with Qantas instead. Some late connections meant father and son just made the flight to Australia, but their bags didn’t.

Hyde was reassured by Westjet, the Canadian airline he started his journey to Vancouver on, that his bags had been handed over to Qantas.

But Hyde then found himself stuck in an endless loop of unanswered emails, phone calls and frustrating airport visits, after his bags never showed up.

He said it led to many sleepless nights which “consumed” him for the first part of his trip.

“My impression was that how hard could it be to move two tagged suitcases from Vancouver to Auckland, my son and I made it in less than 24 hours,” he said.

Regan Hyde Regan Hyde and son Oliver came to New Zealand from Canada for Christmas.

Hyde said he went to Menzies, the baggage handler for Qantas at Auckland Airport, multiple times. He also called several numbers for Qantas, but to no avail.

“I somehow have three reference numbers now. I have gotten emails from them saying that they are looking into it. I have taken to calling their head office and trolling them on Twitter to no avail. In fact, I think they have been gaslighting me, just telling me what I want to hear so I can get out of their hair.”

Adding to the stress was the fact one of the bags contained medication for his son’s severe nut allergy. The other case – which is still missing – had a New Zealand passport he hoped to renew and his birth certificate, though he admitted it had been a “mistake” to put these in his checked bags.

Regan Hyde/Supplied One of the boxes in the suitcase had burst.

Hyde returned to Canada, still without his bags, on January 12. On January 26 (the afternoon of January 27 NZ time) – and the day of the Auckland flooding – he received an email from Menzies Baggage Services at Auckland Airport to say they had located one of the bags.

Hyde said he “assumed the worst” when he later heard the airport had been hit by the flooding.

However, confusion remains over when the bag arrived into Auckland. A Qantas spokesperson said their records show the bag only arrived in New Zealand on February 1, on a flight from Vancouver, so could not have been damaged by the flooding.

But Hyde says one of the bags was delivered to him in Canada on January 31 (February 1 NZ time).

After the bag was delivered, he went to the baggage services desk at WestJet in Canada where they confirmed that only one had been shipped, and that the tracking system “does not differentiate between 1 or 2 suitcases”.

The other bag remains missing.

Qantas offered Hyde A$7509.38 in compensation, but initially he didn’t share his bank account details, as he was concerned if they paid him out, they would stop looking for the suitcase, which he still wants recovered.

However, he has since accepted the offer, and said he was happy with the amount – but was also “so jaded I will be surprised if things progress”.

“They (Qantas) didn't even find the first suitcase, it was located by Menzies in response to the emails I sent to them ... Saying it has been frustrating does not encapsulate how this feels.”

Qantas was asked to explain the discrepancy in dates, but declined to comment further. Menzies has not responded to a request for comment.