'Free beer for life' call for ferry hero who helped free group stuck in lift

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

An electrician heading home from a hunting trip is being hailed a humble hero after stepping up when a Cook Strait ferry lost power and drifted towards a rocky shore with passengers trapped in a lift.

Ken Mitchell and his partner were sitting next to a group of hunters, including a “lovely young guy from New Plymouth”, on the ill-fated crossing in Wellington on Saturday last week. Mitchell is speaking now in the hope that Taranaki man’s heroics get the recognition they deserve.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook on Friday confirmed that when the Kaitaki’s power went out, an adult and two children were stuck in a lift for up to 45 minutes and only got out when it was manually-wound to a floor and the door opened with a crowbar.

The 22,365-tonne, 181-metre ship, with 864 people aboard, lost power to all four engines in powerful southerly winds and drifted more than one nautical mile to within 1km of hitting the sea floor, and not much further to land, when anchors stuck and held it in place. The captain declared a mayday and passengers were directed into assembly stations and given life jackets.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Passengers were made to put on life jackets as Cook Strait ferry Kaitaki lost power and drifted.

The hunters were the first to volunteer to hand out those life jackets, but the electrician had more urgent work to do, Mitchell said.

He could tell the situation was serious as the crew prepared the lifeboats and overheard there were people trapped.

Supplied A blurry photo - taken from a video - of the mystery sparky who came to the rescue of people stuck in a lift on stricken Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki.

“The lovely guy from New Plymouth said, ‘I’m a sparky – I’ve worked on lifts’.

“I encouraged him to make this known to the inside customer crew, so he took off and I didn’t see him again until we were back in the cabin and engines had got going again.

“Turns out this guy rescued the people from the lifts.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Kaitaki Interislander ferry in Wellington after the mayday.

The people in the lift would have been in serious trouble if the call had come to abandon ship, Mitchell said.

“He was a really humble guy. He [potentially helped] save people’s lives then came and sat down.”

An Interislander crew member later asked for the man’s contact details.

“We all hoped he was getting free beer for life from the Interislander,” Mitchell said.

An unnamed spokesperson for KiwiRail, which runs Interislander, said it was crew members who led the rescue operation from the lift, although some passengers helped.

“KiwiRail would like to acknowledge and thank all of our passengers for their calm response and assistance during the incident Saturday week ago.

“From handing out life jackets to customers supporting each other in various ways, the extra help was much appreciated.”

Multiple investigations are under way into the incident and KiwiRail – which runs Interislander – has confirmed a problem with the cooling system was to blame.