Stranded 14-year-old was left to his own devices in Christchurch after flight disruptions

Thousands of Air New Zealand passengers were diverted to Christchurch Airport last Saturday, after Auckland’s wettest day on record flooded the airport.

Amid Auckland Airport flooding on their wettest day on record which grounded all planes and travellers, 14-year-old Bodie Vercoe was one of thousands of flyers diverted to Christchurch.

As a minor, he was flying solo on an Air New Zealand meet-and-assist service. But once he was taken through customs at Christchurch Airport, he was “just let go ... to find his own way”, his mother Kirstin Little said.

Vercoe was heading home to Waiheke Island from a trip with his father in Germany, and was due to land in Auckland at 6am on Saturday, 28 January. Instead, torrential rain diverted his plane to Christchurch.

Once at Christchurch Airport, Vercoe was told to stand by for a message of a new rescheduled flight to get him home. A week later, although he is now home safely, he still had not received that message.

Domestic flights resumed the next day (Sunday) at noon, and after not receiving any information from the airline, “in desperation” Little paid and booked her son a flight on Monday – more than 48 hours after he was originally diverted. It cost her $210.

Little said it felt like “a horror show” worrying about her son stranded in another city waiting for a message that never came.

“Luckily he has family members [in Christchurch to stay with]. Other people were just given blankets,” Little said.

“He was advised he would receive a message within 24 hours for a flight out, and still to this moment we’ve received no communications from Air New Zealand about a new flight.”

./Stuff Kirstin Little (right) with her 14-year-old son Bodie Vercoe after he was left stranded in Christchurch Airport.

It was Vercoe’s first time flying alone, and he said the experience left him “confused, of course”, but said he stayed calm.

Little said: “It was extraordinary circumstances they were going through, but he’s a minor, and they had a duty of care because he was on a meet and assist service”.

“It’s not like he can hire a car or anything, he’s a child ... this should be an example of what airlines should not do with minors.”

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said for a young person travelling alone on a meet-and-assist service, in case of disruption they would prioritise rebooking them onto an alternative service and a staff member would stay with them overnight in a hotel, if no other family were nearby.

The spokesperson said their team in Christchurch had to “unexpectedly deal with thousands of diverted customers” and was “concerned that [Vercoe] didn’t receive confirmation of rebooking”.

1 NEWS Some people left in limbo since Friday remained stuck at the airport’s international terminal.

Air New Zealand said they contacted the family to apologise and refund the new flight booking cost.

Little confirmed Air New Zealand had been in touch on the following Friday to offer a refund. It was the first contact they had received in six days from her son’s cancelled flight, she said.

“There was absolutely no sorry for your circumstances, no kind of regret or remorse,” Little said. “They should have looked after him better than they did.”

“I’m just glad to have him back, someone needs to step up and say I’m sorry... if it makes a change for one future young passenger then I’m thrilled,” Little said.