Pro poker player blasts airline during live tournament broadcast

A professional poker player who used the live broadcast of a tournament as an opportunity to blast an airline for losing his luggage says his bags are still stuck at the airport.

“Never fly on Lufthansa, the worst airline on the planet,” Steve O’Dwyer told the cameras while playing during the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Main Event on January 27.

“Give me back my luggage, you thieves.”

The poker player has now recounted his ordeal to CNN, revealing his outburst has not resulted in any movement on his missing bags.

O’Dwyer, who lives in Ireland, had travelled to the tournament in the Bahamas on January 21 with his girlfriend, Elisabeth Wels. The pair had put an AirTag in one of the suitcases.

They were booked to fly with Lufthansa from Dublin to Frankfurt, and Frankfurt to Montreal. From Montreal, they would take a codeshare flight with Air Canada to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

However, at Frankfurt they were denied boarding due to issues with O’Dwyer’s visa. But they were able to book new flights with Lufthansa to London Heathrow, with a connection to a Virgin Atlantic flight to Nassau the next day.

Ready to board the new flight in Frankfurt, a staff member warned them it didn’t look like their bags had made it onto the flight, and they should report them as missing if they didn't emerge at baggage claim on arrival at Heathrow.

As it turned out, their bags weren’t there. They filed the missing bag claim, but O’Dwyer told CNN they weren’t “really concerned”, as the staff member had assured them their bags would be forwarded on to Nassau. They also had the added peace of mind from the AirTag.

Supplied Apple AirTags allow you to track the location of your bag using an iPhone.

When they arrived in Nassau, the AirTag was showing the bags were still at Heathrow, so they called Lufthansa.

“They told us they had our bags and that they would be forwarded asap,” O’Dwyer told CNN.

However, more than two weeks later, the AirTag shows the bags have not left Heathrow.

O’Dwyer said he had been calling Lufthansa every day, to no avail. He has also taken his plight to Twitter, as well as using the opportunity to publicly shame the airline during the game on live TV.

Since that outburst, he had heard from others in the same position, he told CNN.

“Several people are still waiting for a resolution from cases that are over six months old... my case doesn't seem like an outlier.”

A spokesperson for Lufthansa told CNN they were forwarding O'Dwyer's experience to customer service, and promised to "work through the matter".