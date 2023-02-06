Kaitaki ferry lift hero and dad who was trapped tell tale of rescue

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

The man trapped in a lift with his two young children on a powerless Cook Strait ferry during a mayday call said the trio stripped off their T-shirts and began feeling faint as passengers worked to free them.

Meanwhile the mystery Taranaki hunter who came to their rescue, has been identified as New Plymouth man Devon Darlow, 24.

Wellington man Matt Hill had been at the level two playground with his two young children on the Kaitaki ferry on January 28 and was heading back to level seven to be with his wife when it stopped between floors when the ship’s cooling system failed.

Supplied A ladder is used to rescue Matt Hill and his two young children from a lift in the Kaitaki.

They would spend the next 90 minutes in the lift, Hill said, with no water, no reception, unable to hear announcements and unaware the ferry was drifting towards Wellington’s south coast.

Hill claimed it took “at least four” calls from the lift’s phone to staff and about 45 minutes before the general manager got involved and passengers and staff rallied to get them out.

supplied Luke Hill who helped with the rescue.

“At one point one of the staff was quite rude and said ‘we’ve got other urgent matters, we’ll get you out as soon as possible. I didn’t know the extent of what was going on. It wasn’t till my wife was able to get onto the phone.”

On Saturday, Interislander stated the passengers were stuck for up to 45 minutes, but Hill said their ordeal lasted double that.

Supplied New Plymouth man Devon Darlow, 24, who helped save Matt Hill and his two young children from a lift on the Kaitaki ferry on January 28 when the ship's engine died.

“We were starting to get a little bit of oxygen deprivation, getting really hot, I was starting to get really sleepy, so we tried to sit down at the bottom of the lift because hot air rises. I got the kids to strip their shirts off and I stripped mine off too and tried to keep everything calm.”

He asked that his children not be named to protect their privacy.

On the outside, Darlow and his friend, Luke Hill​, 20 were trying to find a way to release the doors. The pair had been on a hunting trip in Fiordland.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Kaitaki in port on Friday as invetigations are ongoing.

Darlow said he was helping hand lifejackets to passengers after the mayday call then overheard someone saying there were people in the lift.

“Then we just went and gave them a hand, that was it really,” Darlow said.

But the Taranaki electrician said it was more complicated than expected, with no easy way to get the door open.

“Normally you can reset the lift and it will find where it needs to be to open up. I couldn’t find the panel to do that ... that’s for future learnings I suppose.”

Supplied Devon Darlow, 24, had been on a hunting trip with friend Luke Hill before taking the ferry back to Wellington.

Reports the lift was wound down to be flush with the floor were also incorrect, Matt Hill said as the lift wouldn’t move. Doors were prised open with crowbars, but the trio were freed by being taken out through the emergency hatch at the top, he said.

Darlow expected staff who might normally be available to fix the lifts were probably “busy trying to fix the engines” and power the ship back to Wellington.

There were calls for free beer for life for the sparky’s heroic efforts during the embattled crossing. “Free beer for life would be sick,” Darlow said.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said on Monday a full debrief of the incident would be held once the staff involved returned to work.

“We will consider the need for better communications into the lifts as part of our investigation into the incident,” the spokesperson said.