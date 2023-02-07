'Sorry! Cannot help you anymore!' Traveller shocked by NZ flight site's 'appalling' service

One traveller says he has been given the runaround by a New Zealand-based third-party site (stock photo).

A traveller is warning against booking flights through a New Zealand-based airfare site, after the “appalling” service he received when there was an issue with his itinerary.

Lance King, who lives in Raglan, is travelling to Thailand for work this month, and booked his flights in December. He would normally use Expedia, but as the options weren’t exactly what he wanted, he searched elsewhere, and came across Jettzy.

Jettzy’s website says it is a New Zealand-based company established in 2017. In 2019, Stuff interviewed founder Peter Li, who explained how the website was able to offer cheaper airfares than some of its competitors by not discriminating against travellers based on their location.

The website also says it offers the ability to “buy locally with peace of mind” and “best customer service rated by Kiwi customers”.

King paid $2251.07 for the flights, which would take him from Auckland to Taipei with Air New Zealand, and Taipei to Bangkok with Thai Airways.

While King initially didn't receive his booking confirmation, a customer service agent promptly contacted him and sent it through, so everything seemed in order.

screenshot The Jettzy website says customers can "buy locally with peace of mind".

But on January 4, King received an email from Thai Airways, saying the Taipei to Bangkok flight had been rescheduled. The new flight was set to depart before King arrived, making his itinerary impossible.

King went back to Thai Airways, which told him he would need to go through Jettzy to make any changes.

Between January 5 and 12, King made daily attempts to contact Jettzy via email and the phone number listed on the website. He also left messages with the private number he had for the customer service agent who had initially helped him with his booking confirmation.

As the days went by with no response, King became more frustrated, calling the company out for its “appalling” service and threatening to report it to consumer protection agencies.

By January 12, King decided to book completely new flights, as his trip was coming up and he was worried about flight availability. He cancelled his Jettzy booking via the website, requesting a refund.

“After cancelling, straight away I got contact,” King said.

Supplied Education expert Lance King was travelling to Bangkok for work.

The email he received was from a member of the “Jettzy support team”, who said: “Kindly be advised that your ticket fare is non-refundable as per fare conditions.”

King responded saying that was “completely unacceptable”, pointing out the reason he had cancelled was because the itinerary provided by the company was impossible.

In the meantime, he was contacted by another customer service agent who said he was entitled to a refund for the flight that had been changed, but not for the return flight. He was told he would also be pinged a $150 cancellation penalty, as well as a $180 Jettzy service fee.

A different customer service agent later contacted King, admitting this refund advice was incorrect. But he would still only be entitled to a refund for the flight that was changed, less an $80 “refund service fee” from Jettzy.

The total refund would be NZ$769.09, and it would take up to eight weeks to receive it.

King continued to argue it was Jettzy’s fault he had been unable to change the flights and had to cancel, and that he was seeking a full refund.

At one point, a customer service agent sent a message to say the request was being closed. When questioned by King, he responded: “Sorry!Cannot help you anymore!” [sic].

King said based on his experience, he had come to the conclusion Jettzy was a “fraudulent” site.

“I think they need investigating as to their corporate practices, it’s just ridiculous to have a company operating on this basis,” he said.

Other customers have complained of similar issues with Jettzy on the Trustpilot and Product Review websites.

Stuff Travel attempted to contact Jettzy using the customer service email address that King had been dealing with.

A customer service agent referred Stuff Travel to Li, Jettzy’s founder. They shared two email addresses for Li, neither of which worked, and declined to provide a phone number, before suggesting Stuff Travel contact him on LinkedIn.

John Anthony/Stuff Peter Li is the founder of Jettzy (file photo).

Li responded on LinkedIn saying: “You are kindly requested not to contact me or anyone in our business. It is a company policy not to engage with media on customer-related issues because there are always two sides to the story, and it can take quite a bit of time to present them to different media outlets.”

He continued: “As a private business providing services to tens of thousands of customers each month, Jettzy operates in a fully open and highly competitive market. It is mandatory for Jettzy, as a New Zealand-based online travel agency, to meet both global industry regulations and standards, and to adhere to applicable NZ legislation and laws wherever we do business.”

Li said he was “confident that our team is doing everything in their power to meet the needs of our customers”, but recommended customers take complaints to the Disputes Tribunal if they feel treated unfairly.

The Commerce Commission said it had received 16 enquiries around Jettzy related to itinerary changes, refunds and customer service since June 2022, however, it was not currently investigating Jettzy.