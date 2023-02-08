'Miraculous': Pilots walk away from first 737 crash in Australia

The company that owns the plane that crashed while fighting a fire in Western Australia’s south has stood down its firebomber fleet for at least the next 24 hours following the incident, the first of its kind in Australia.

Coulson Aviation is grounding its fleet to rest its air crews as per internal protocols while the Australian Transport Safety Bureau looks into Monday’s crash, which authorities are calling “miraculous” after the Boeing 737’s two pilots walked away free of serious injury.

“The most important news of today is that the two pilots have been released from hospital,” the state’s emergency services minister Stephen Dawson said.

“It’s nothing short of miraculous that they were able to walk from that plane ... A truly remarkable outcome and it’s probably testament to their skill.”

Dawson said a replacement large air tanker was coming to WA from NSW.

New details of how the plane crashed have been released.

DFES The crash site near Ravensthorpe.

“A large aircraft going down is ... catastrophic,” ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

“In this particular instance, it does look as though it’s potentially clipped the ridge line and has pancaked down so certainly a horizontal landing as opposed to vertically into the ground, which makes a big difference.

“But these pilots are very lucky to be alive.

“We are very fortunate to be standing here and not to be mourning the death of some firefighters.”

Mitchell said this was the first serious accident involving a Boeing 737 in Australia and the second involving a large air tanker firebombing aircraft.

“The accident aircraft was formerly operated in the United States as a passenger airliner before being extensively modified by the operator for its aerial firefighting role,” he said.

ChattAirPhoto/wikimedia commons The Coulson Aviation plane that crashed in Western Australia.

“At this stage there is nothing to suggest this accident has wider implications for the global Boeing 737 airliner fleet. It is also too early to suggest any kind of link to the C-130 large air tanker accident near Cooma in NSW in January 2020 that the ATSB also investigated.”

A team of transport safety investigators from Perth and Canberra will collect evidence from the site.

“The initial focus of the investigation is to interview both pilots and witnesses, plus to seek to recover and download the aircraft’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, once it is safe to do so,” Mitchell said.

“As you can imagine we expect the site to present its challenges ... it is remote, an active fire ground, the aircraft is at least partially burnt, and aircraft wreckage can involve hazardous materials, so our investigators will take a cautious and measured approach.”

Investigators are expected to arrive on Wednesday and will remain for a number of days.

“There they will examine and map the accident site, recover the [recorders] and any other aircraft components we deem necessary for further examination in the ATSB’s technical facilities, back in Canberra. Investigators will also map the accident site with a drone,” Mitchell said.

“Other investigation activities will include reviewing pilot and maintenance records, operator procedures, tasking arrangements, the weather and environmental conditions.”

Mitchell said the evidence would give a better understanding of the timeline and a detailed report would be published upon its conclusion.

9 NEWS PERTH One of the pilots walking into Royal Perth Hospital.

Coulson Group chief executive Wayne Coulson said the company would work with authorities to understand the cause of the crash.

“Both [pilots] have received medical attention, have been released from hospital and are now recuperating,” he said.

“They were deeply shaken to have something like this happen while fighting for the community and are grateful they were able to walk away.”