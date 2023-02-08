One person wrote nearly 23,500 complaints about an airport last year; that's 64 every day

The Irish Times reports the nearly 90% of all complaints about Dublin Airport are from one individual.

Complaints about plane noise levels recently hit the news here in New Zealand as residents in the Wellington suburbs of Johnsonville and Khandallah said they have been kept awake by a new flight path into the city’s airport.

However, those complaints are so far pretty tiny compared to one particularly aggrieved resident in Dublin, Ireland.

They have filed close to 23,500 complaints in one year, an average of 64 a day.

As a whole, complaints are up at the airport following the opening of a new runway, coupled with an increase in traffic as pandemic restrictions were eased.

Taking out the numbers from the serial complainer, other negative comments from the public more than doubled from 1296 in 2021 to 2765 last year.

STUFF Residents in Wellington's northern suburbs claim noise from planes fllying over has been extremely disruptive since changes in late 2022.

The angry resident does have some form in the complaints process.

They also fired off 12,000 official complaints last year and just over 6200 the year before.

The airport has been experiencing a tough time recently as flights have had to be diverted for the third time in four days following sightings of a drone nearby.

A statement from officials called the activity “reckless and irresponsible behaviour”, saying the disruptions were “unacceptable”.

”Those found responsible will face prosecution."