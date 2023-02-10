Tripadvisor issues warning after restaurant in Greece charges $1350 for crab legs

An infamous Greek restaurant is back in the news after Tripadvisor issued a rare safety alert following complaints of its high prices.

DK Oyster on the island of Mykonos has faced stinging criticism in the past for its eye-wateringly expensive meals.

Worldwide media now has picked up on a TikTok video (warning: strong language) from US couple Jessica Yarnall and Adam Hagaun who complained about having to pay €800 (NZ$1350) for two mojitos and four crab legs.

Yarnall said the seafood had been advertised as costing €38, but was informed at the end of the meal it was per gram rather than the total price.

In response, Tripadvisor has posted on the restaurant’s page on its review site that it has “been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property which may not be reflected in reviews found on this listing”.

“Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans.”

123RF Eye-watering prices are not uncommon in Mykonos.

Back in 2019, an American tourist was charged more than €800 for six servings of calamari, six beers and three salads at DK Oyster.

The visitor from New York shared a photo on Tripadvisor of a receipt from the restaurant showing he was charged €591 for the six servings of squid, €150 for the beers and €59.40 for the Caesar salads. An €18 tomato juice and two bottles of water at €17.80 brought the total bill to €836.20.

"This place is a rip off," Ciscorock wrote in his one-star review. "The staff are not honest and refuse to provide a menu and prices. AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COST!"

A visitor from Kardamena on the Greek island of Kos said she and her friends were lured in by an advertised "special" of €14.90 for a two-course meal but left with a €270 bill.

On its website, DK Oyster said the restaurant is “where you will experience the very best of Mykonos”.

Last year it was hit with a €31,000 fine for several code violations, reported the Greek City Times.