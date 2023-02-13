Interislander ferry breaks down near Tory Channel on way to Picton

The Aratere Interislander ferry has broken down near the entrance to the Tory Channel.

Interislander ferry Aratere has diverted its course after breaking down near the Tory Channel entrance, on its way to Picton.

The 3:45pm sailing from Wellington lost power and was reportedly adrift for a time. This comes roughly two weeks after another Interislander ferry, Kaitaki, lost power and was adrifting towards the south coast of Wellington until its anchors caught.

After the ferry Aratere slowed to almost a stop, the ship returned to regular speed, diverting to the northern entrance of Picton going the full length of the Queen Charlotte Sounds.

Passenger Brent Gunn said the engine had restarted and the ship started moving again around 6:30pm.

“We lost electrical power for a few minutes when the engine died. There was no announcement to put on life jackets and the crew seemed to be on top of everything pretty quickly.”

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said Aratere experienced a “technical issue causing a partial loss of power on the way to Picton this evening and slowed for short time”.

The ship was “quickly back to normal speed”, he said.

Marlborough Harbour master Jake Oliver confirmed the ship slowed down to 1.5 to 2knots southeast of the Tory Channel entrance.

He said a tracker showed the ship was now full steam ahead back to a normal 16.5 to 17 knots.

A tug boat crew was being gathered to “assist the ship if required”, Oliver said, which was normal during berthing and unberthing in particularly high winds which Marlborough was currently experiencing.

“It’s normal operation to assist and a bit of prudence. So if it’s needed, we’re ready to go.”

The plan was for Aratere to “come into Picton nicely and berth” at about 8.30pm, he said.

The ferry’s crew took the northern route through Queen Charlotte Sound, which in good conditions adds an hour to the journey.

There are less than 500 onboard Aratere, with a maximum capacity of 650.

The scheduled departure back to Wellington was 8.40pm but was now due to leave at 10.30pm.

In the previous incident, when Kaitaki lost power, the ship’s cooling system failed on a crossing from Picton to the capital. After restarting the engines on reduced power, the ferry arrived in Wellington just over three hours after it was scheduled to.

Nalder told a Wellington regional council committee that had the anchors not held the ship where they did, “the outcome could have been much worse.”

Kaitaki now only carries freight across the Cook Strait and is waiting to be cleared for passenger transport.