Seconds from disaster: Plane plummets at 8600 feet per minute

Details have emerged of a United Airlines flight which plunged at 8600 feet per minute soon after take-off from Maui in Hawaii.

The incident on the San Francisco-bound Boeing 777 happened on December 18.

Flight tracking site Flightradar24 shows Flight UA1722 going into a steep dive 71 seconds after taking off, with the plane descending from 2200 feet to under 775 feet above water. Another five seconds at that speed and the plane would have reached the sea level, reports aviation blog One Mile At A Time. The descent would have produced forces of nearly 2.7 times the force of gravity.

The pilots regained control and the flight continued on normally to San Francisco. The entire incident would have lasted just 45 seconds.

The details were revealed by aviation website The Air Current.

It is unclear what caused the sudden drop, but there were storms in the region and the incident occurred on the same day as severe turbulence rocked a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu, seriously injuring 11 people.

United Airlines conducted an inquiry and the pilots received “additional training”. An investigation is ongoing.

“The United Airlines flight crew reported the incident to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) as part of a voluntary safety reporting programme. The agency reviewed the incident and took appropriate action,” the FAA told CNN.

It follows another recent incident when a flight suffered a steep descent after the first officer “lost situational awareness”, reported The Aviation Herald. The captain took control of the Qatar Airways aircraft and recovered about 800 feet above water.

It happened on Flight QR161 from Doha to the Danish capital of Copenhagen on January 10.