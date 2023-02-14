Wellington Harbourmaster says Aratere breakdown had a textbook response

The captain and crew of Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki took charge when the Interislander ship lost power in late-January.

The breakdown of the Interislander Aratere ferry on Monday night wouldn’t have got the attention it did were it not for the Kaitaki breakdown two weeks ago, according to Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder.

At a reconvened Greater Wellington Regional Council committee, Nalder said the incident was a textbook example of how to deal with a mechanical failure on the Cook Strait ferries.

“Due to redundancies on board, small hiccups sometimes won’t be noticed because there are systems in place,” he said.

“In the case of Aratere, automated systems kicked in after the propulsion failure, and it was resolved quickly by the crew.”

Nalder said the use of the northern route through Queen Charlotte Sound after a failure in the vicinity of the Tory Channel was standard procedure, and the ship was safely waiting out Cyclone Gabrielle in Picton.

“Aratere is probably one of the safest ships as engineers have crawled over every inch of that ship after prior issues.”

The Aratere has a long history of incidents in the Cook Strait, most notably when it snapped a driveshaft and lost a propeller into the water in 2013.

Since then, the ferry has been relatively issue free.

Scott Hammond/stuff The Interislander Aratere ferry broke down on Monday evening near the mouth of the Tory Channel. Crew managed to restart engines and sail on to Picton. (file photo)

GWRC councillor Ros Connelly questioned the cost implications of addressing ferry issues until the new ones arrive from 2025 and asked if a more significant solution needed to be found.

But Nalder said the ferries were not operated to a “run to failure” model.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 1 year old or 30 years old, they have to meet the same standards and that requires meeting significant maintenance costs.”

The committee also touched on liability around the Kaitaki incident, which called a mayday on January 28 after losing power and drifting perilously close to Wellington’s south coast.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder told a regional council committee that harbour authorities had no legal obligation to rescue stricken ships in the Cook Strait.

Nalder said Wellington Harbour had no legal obligation to rescue stricken vessels from open water.

“If a vessel runs aground or blocks the channel into the harbour, it becomes a liability to us.

“But there’s also a social obligation not to allow ships to be stranded on beaches where it could be a hazard to the community.”

He said the tugs’ decision to answer the mayday and assist the Kaitaki was the sole decision of the vessel’s master.

“I made the marine manager aware of the situation, and he informed the tugs. The tugs then assessed that they were in a situation to attend to the Kaitaki. But even though I supported what they did, I couldn’t order them to go.”

The idea of a heavy tug was also floated but while Nalder said it was “a nice idea”, he said the harbour needed a vessel with that capability and “a day job to help pay the bills”.

Port operator CentrePort is currently in talks with partners in Singapore and Cook Strait ferry companies to explore new contingency plans for possible future emergencies.