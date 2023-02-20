Flyers served 'lukewarm' McDonald's, spend night on tarmac after Sydney storm

Qantas passengers travelling to Sydney, Australia from Santiago, Chile, were forced to spend half the night on the tarmac after storms diverted their flight to Williamtown-Newcastle Airport.

The packed Dreamliner attempted to land in Sydney on Saturday evening, but was among several flights unable to do so due to the storms circling the city. However, it was the only international Qantas flight that was diverted.

Passenger John Myers said it was the bumpiest flight he had ever encountered and that a crew member had described it as “extreme”. A few people vomited.

“A lot of us have been on flights that were bumpy, but that was on another level,” Myers said. “Some people were holding hands and a few people were gripping on tight, there were a few gasps, but no screams.”

The wild storm also wrought havoc at the Sydney SailGP boat race, a major international sailing event held on Sydney Harbour.

The race had just ended on Saturday and cranes were being used to lift the huge sails of various boats onto shore at Barangaroo when high winds struck.

“The Australian sail starting flapping around like a leaf,” said Herald journalist Ivan Hemens, who was a spectator at the event. “There was dust flying everywhere.”

The sail from the Team Canada catamaran was also being hauled from the water at the time and began to swing madly in the gale, damaging two large marquees and fencing as people ran for shelter.

The planned race for Sunday was cancelled after the damage was assessed.

“After racing today at the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix in Sydney, a major weather event occurred that has resulted in significant damage to the wing sails and at least one boat at the SailGP technical site,” the event’s organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

“As far as we know, no one was seriously injured during the incident. As a result of the damage, SailGP has had to cancel racing for the second day of the Sydney event.”

Meanwhile at Newcastle Airport, which is not set up for Boeing Dreamliner 787 operations, the plane was unable to immediately refuel and return to Sydney. There was no accommodation in Newcastle and no immigration facilities.

Passengers sat on the tarmac for nearly seven hours, until they were finally allowed to disembark for a night at the airport. Flight crew came around with McDonald's hamburgers and drinks in the early hours of the morning.

“It was lukewarm and I’m not usually a Maccas fan, but I was hungry and desperate times call for desperate measures,” Myers said. “By and large people kept their cool, and it was good to see that the people at the pointy end weren’t treated any differently to people in cattle class.”

Some passengers vented their frustration on social media, while others thanked the staff handing out McDonald’s and water once they arrived in the early hours of the morning.

The flight reloaded and landed in Sydney just before 10am on Sunday morning.

Qantas said in a statement that storms had impacted several airlines and required some flights to be diverted to other airports.

“This included our flight from Santiago to Sydney which diverted to Newcastle. Qantas customer support team members travelled from Sydney to Newcastle to assist customers in the terminal through the night,” the statement said.

“We understand that this would have been a frustrating experience for our customers and an uncomfortable night, and we thank them for their patience and understanding of the impact the storms had on flights into Sydney.”

It is only the beginning for passengers on interconnecting flights. Myers, who lives in Melbourne, was told there were no other flights until 4.30pm, a full 36 hours after he boarded the flight from Chile.

However, the diversion of QF28 was a treat for Newcastle plane spotters, who drove over to the airport to watch it land.

“Not everyday you get to see a B787-9 Qantas Dreamliner … at Newcastle Airport!” one spotter commented.