Anger as airlines seat families, couples apart on long flights

Passengers travelling together are increasingly finding themselves split up by airlines (file photo).

Ahead of a flight to Ireland last August, Sydney-based David McIvor was stunned to discover Qatar Airways had seated him, his wife and his three-year-old son apart from each other.

"It was one of those surreal moments when you think, 'Surely not? They wouldn't allocate a three-year-old child a seat away from his parents?'" said McIvor.

Baggage fees are bad enough – they can't just treat your child like a piece of luggage.

The Irish expat, 41, said that in a decade of making the same trip, this was a first.

He had noted the option for paid seat selection (first introduced by Qatar Airways in January 2020) – but at $500 for a family of three, it was an extravagance they couldn't justify.

"We didn't mind where on the plane we sat – and just assumed as a family booking it would be together," he said.

After hours of frantic phone calls and pleas to airline staff, his wife and son were reassigned seats together, while McIvor remained in a different row.

It's becoming an increasing problem for airline passengers – those travelling together are split up and allocated seats apart, sometimes by several rows.

As airlines increasingly adopt charges for seat allocation, families with young children or members with special needs are being left behind.

The issue has become so prevalent in the United States that President Joe Biden raised it in his State of the Union address, vowing to take action with a "Junk Fee Prevention Act" that would target bogus travel industry fees, including airline charges for parents to sit with young children.

"Baggage fees are bad enough – they can't just treat your child like a piece of luggage," said the US president.

But it's also happening to travellers elsewhere.

Like McIvor, Sydney-based university teacher Kym Haines checked-in to find Etihad Airways had allocated him and his wife seats several rows apart on a recent London to Sydney service.

"It had never occurred to us that this was a possibility," he said. They were advised to try to swap seats with other passengers on the plane – a seemingly hopeless task given they were assigned middle seats.

Against odds, they were successful, but Haines still found the situation unbelievable.

"I am sure most travellers are not aware of this," he said.

Paid seat allocation has long been a staple of low-cost airlines, but full service carriers are increasingly adopting this revenue model, which puts a premium on its most sought-after seats (usually windows or aisles).

While not a new issue, it has worsened amid global flight capacity restraints.

Professor Rico Merkert, an aviation expert at the University of Sydney, said some airlines now view free seat selection as another carrot to dangle over its most loyal customers.

"Airlines want you to be higher in the loyalty programme where choosing your seats comes with the loyalty tier, such as platinum," said Merkert.

However, splitting up families who don't pay up isn't just inconvenient, but hazardous.

"In most countries, like the UK and Europe, air safety regulators recommend airlines sit families together because not doing so may create a safety hazard in case of emergencies," said Merkert. "Imagine an evacuation with parents trying to find their kids at the other end of the aircraft."

- traveller.com.au