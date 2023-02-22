'Hundreds of dollars out of pocket': Travellers fume over ferry cancellations

Aucklanders John and Beth Stevens have been waiting at the Picton Interislander terminal to get a ferry since last week after sailings were cancelled and delayed due to breakdowns and bad weather.

A slew of ferry cancellations has played havoc with people’s travel plans when on Tuesday there was one ferry open to passengers making the crossing – the Interislander’s Aratere.

Others were out for maintenance, goods only, or had mechanical issues preventing them from safely taking passengers between the two islands.

In Picton, Auckland couple John and Beth Stevens​ were waiting anxiously to find out whether they would be allowed onto Tuesday evening’s Interislander ferry after spending the past week and thousands of dollars stuck in the top of the South Island.

“We’ve been stranded since last Tuesday, and we couldn’t get a booking until tomorrow [Wednesday] so we’ve had to pay for extra accommodation for over a week,” Beth Stevens said.

The couple said they were desperate to get back north as they were due to take possession of the keys to their new house at the end of the week, even if it meant finding alternative, more expensive routes.

“We’ve already been cancelled and rebooked, cancelled and rebooked, so now we’re thinking of driving our own car down to Christchurch, flying up to Auckland, and getting a relocation firm to get our car back sometime.

“We feel abandoned, we’re on tenterhooks if will we get on the next ferry, tomorrow or the next day?

“It really is a terrible mess, It’s not a very good look for New Zealand at all,” she said.

STUFF Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

The day the Stevens were waiting at Picton, for Bluebridge, the MV Straitsman was undergoing “urgent operational requirement”, the Connemara was suffering engine issues, and the Strait Feronia was being serviced in Sydney until March 24.

For the Interislander, the Kaiarahi suffered an engineering issue on Monday and the Kaitaki was still being audited after suffering a power failure in January where it drifted perilously close to the Wellington coast.

In a statement, Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said he expected Kaiarahi to get back to work on Tuesday.

”We accept that this is disruptive, but we treat safety as our top priority, and we will not sail the ship unless we are satisfied it is safe to do so.”

Sarah Parkinson was moving out of a flat in Palmerston North and was due to return to Picton. With her ute loaded, she arrived in Wellington to find her Interislander sailing cancelled.

“The ute is now parked up and my things are in storage but even though we got refunded, paying for flights means we’re hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

“Worst of all was the lack of any apology or empathy from staff. Basically just told to work it out ourselves.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Interislander’s Aratere was the only functional passenger ferry on Tuesday.

Wellingtonian Daniel Baker has so far made three attempts to retrieve his car from Nelson after attending a wedding last week. He’s had three cancelled ferries and one missed flight due to last minute cancellations.

“I think this casts light on how destroyed some people will be financially trying to make accommodation and travel rearrangements.

“There is no compensation, only a credit for some vague time in the future.”

Another Wellingtonian, Lisa Elder, is still waiting to bring her car home from Blenheim after helping drive her son to his university halls in Christchurch. She found out her ferry was cancelled as she was driving back on February 15.

“I had to get back to Wellington to look after my kids and get back to work so my car is still at Blenheim airport.

“After living without a car for a week, I booked another crossing on Kaiarahi for February 25. But now that’s had a problem, I’ve no idea if that will go ahead.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF People queued up at the Interislander ferry terminal trying to rebook after sailings were cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle, Picton. Similar scenes took place today after a slew of cancellations.

She said the struggle of getting by without her car has taken its toll.

“I’ve had some very trying, stressful, and lonely days trying to negotiate all this and make alternative arrangements with work and kids.”

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.

What are your rights?

Consumer NZ said travellers affected by the cancellations are within their rights to not only claim a refund but claim damages.

Both the Interislander and the Bluebridge state in their terms and conditions that they aren’t liable for any loss suffered as a result of the delay or cancellation of a scheduled sailing.

However, Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said under the Consumer Guarantees Act, service providers must provide their services using reasonable care and skill, and the services must also be fit for their intended purpose.

"In this situation, we think one, or both, of these guarantees have been breached". He said passengers can claim damages for any reasonable foreseeable losses resulting from the failure.

"In our view, it’s reasonably foreseeable that the cancellation of a sailing will result in some passengers needing accommodation, to cancel non-refundable bookings, or to arrange alternative transportation. We suggest passengers contact the company and ask for it to cover these costs too.

“If they refuse, consumers can file a claim at the Disputes Tribunal."