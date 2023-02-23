Business class passenger orders vegan breakfast, gets a rather underwhelming single item - a banana

A passenger in business class on a recent flight to Japan has been left rather underwhelmed after ordering the vegan breakfast, and receiving just a single banana.

The flyer took to aviation forum Flyertalk to recount their experience on a recent Japan Airlines service from Jakarta, Indonesia.

‘Before takeoff today my flight attendant confirmed that I ordered VGML (Vegetarian Vegan Meal) and that my breakfast was a banana, by which I mistakenly assumed she meant that breakfast included a banana,” said the bemused passenger.

“When she served the banana after takeoff I thought it was just an underwhelming appetizer, but it was in fact the entire meal service!”

The passenger admitted it was “a really good banana”, in fact “one of the best” they’d had recently, “but it seems more appropriate as a snack”.

There was a lunch later of “barely seasoned spaghetti” but it was the banana, complete with chopsticks, that raised eyebrows.

It wasn’t all bad news, one commentator praised the presentation of the “meal”: “Very delicate and very Japanese!”

It’s not the first underwhelming mid-flight vegan meal.

Last August, a travel blogger documented on social media her disappointment at the vegan meal options, or rather lack of any, on an Air Canada flight.

Miriam Porter, who goes by the name @TheKindTraveler on TikTok, was on a 10-hour flight from Toronto, Canada to Frankfurt in Germany.

She filmed the “meals” offered to her on the trip (language warning on video) - a bottle of water, and, well that’s about it.

In 2020, a British Airways fail saw a vegan customer being served with butter and cheese, both of which are not permitted in the diet.

In 2017, a passenger on Greek airline Aegean got the "most boring vegetarian airline meal ever" - a box of raw vege slices. Earlier that year, a passenger with coeliac disease went hungry on a nine-hour flight when he was served a "gluten-free" banana for breakfast.