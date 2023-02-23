Cook Strait ferry saga continues as Bluebridge's Connemara breaks down again

The Connemara when it arrived in Wellington Harbour on January 29 this year. Today it was berthed with engineering issues.

Cook Strait ferry the Connemara has broken down again, less that a day after being confirmed fit to take passengers.

Bluebridge posted an alert at 3:30 this morning on its website, saying engineers had identified “further issues relating to the recent engineering problem”.

That engineering issue originally came to light on February 17 when the ship had to turn back to Wellington after an engine problem. It had remained there, undergoing repairs, for the next five days.

On Wednesday, after some trial crossings, Bluebridge confirmed it was fit to take passengers for the rest of the afternoon.

Last night, the ship returned to Wellington about 8pm for further investigation and repair work, leaving three crossings cancelled and at least 1000 people stranded.

“At this stage, we can’t confirm when Connemara will return to service carrying passengers”, Bluebridge’s website said. “We understand this is very disruptive to our customers' travel plans and we are very sorry.

“Unfortunately, we have almost no available space on other sailings over the coming weeks, and the only option we will be able to provide to affected passengers is a full refund of the ticket.”

Getty Images The Kaiarahi Interislander ferry and the Straitsman Bluebridge ferry have both been unable to carry passengers at times this week, upending travel plans for thousands of people.

The Connemara is the newest ship crossing the strait, arriving on January 29 this year. The ship has been carrying passengers since February 15 – a mere eight days.

At the time of its arrival, Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said in a statement that “the Connemara is an important addition to the Bluebridge fleet and to New Zealand’s transport infrastructure network”.

“The Connemara increases our lane metre freight capacity by around 30% and this, along with its passenger capacity of up to 500 people, will help us meet increasing demand for transport services between the two islands and help keep the country’s transport network flowing.”

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.