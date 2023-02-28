Passenger goes on 'serious rant' when request to move seats is ignored. The internet has opinions

A passenger on a recent flight in Australia has gone on a self-described “serious rant” after a fellow traveller refused to give up his seat so he could sit next to his wife.

Jay Kloss took to TikTok to explain he was travelling in business class with Virgin Australia with his wife Zoe for her birthday.

She had been assigned the window seat, which Kloss later explained was ideal as she is not a good flyer. He was given the aisle seat but in the row across from her, meaning another traveller was seated in the aisle seat between them.

Kloss said he asked the flyer to move seats so the couple could sit together, but the man refused.

“Hey, would you mind moving so I could sit with my missus? It's her birthday',” Kloss said in the video. “And he just looks at me, he doesn't respond.”

(Note: language warning on the full video below)

However, the passenger said he would move to the window seat occupied by Zoe.

Calling him a “gronk”, Kloss was not impressed.

“Either way, he's either getting the exact same spot (but) just on the other side of the aisle. But he won't take that, he's like, 'Nah, I'll only move to here (Zoe's window seat)'. So, he'll make us sit on either side of the aisle, just for no reason.”

Eventually Kloss asked the passenger sat next to him to swap seats with Zoe and he agreed, so the pair did eventually sit together. He added he had words with the unmoving passenger after the plane landed.

Asking his TikTok viewers if he was in the wrong, a large amount of close to 2500 comments agreed that, yes, he was indeed in the wrong.

Unsplash What’s the etiquette around seat swapping?

“Bro im (sic) sick of people asking to switch seats. Book the right seat first,” was one message.

”At the end of the day you shouldn’t expect anyone to move for you. Always determine seat availability before booking,” was another.

”Nah your mistake. Not hard to book seats together, plan ahead if it’s so important.”

There was some support, however.

“That’s not a bad swap. I’d do that one.”

A follow-up video from Kloss said he took a flight after the incident on Qantas economy and was assigned the middle seat.

He said he stayed where he was and didn’t ask to be moved.

STUFF When is it acceptable to recline your seat?

”I’m sure that will make a lot of you super happy. Didn’t ask anyone to move. Sat there super uncomfortable. Right the middle, right squished up, and stayed in my designated seat.”

Swapping seats with other passengers is often a hot-button topic in travel.

Last year, a US woman copped criticism online after sharing a series of videos passionately defending her decision to refuse a request to switch plane seats on a flight so a family could be seated together.

She was accused of being unfair, but maintained that it wasn’t her responsibility to accommodate other travellers. It seems many Kiwis share her perspective. In a recent Stuff Travel poll, just 4% of survey respondents saying they would swap seats with another passenger, although 69% said they might in certain circumstances.

Just over a quarter (27%) said they wouldn’t trade seats no matter what.

One commenter said they had been rewarded for agreeing to swap seats so a family could set together in the past, saying they had been upgraded to business class “several times”.