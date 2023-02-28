Fog lifts at Christchurch Airport after several flights diverted

Fog has affected several flights into Christchurch Airport on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Fog affecting flights at Christchurch Airport has now lifted after several domestic flights were diverted, delayed or cancelled.

The Christchurch Airport website said six flights due to land in the garden city had been diverted by 9am on Tuesday.

The fog rolled in at 7.30am and was on the western side of the airfield. It cleared about 9.20am.

About four flights were delayed, and five cancelled. At least three departing flights were also affected by delays or cancellations.

Affected flights were coming in from Wellington, Queenstown, New Plymouth, Auckland, Nelson, and Hokitika.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said fog season began in March and April.

“It’s getting to the time of year when fog is getting more common.The land starts cooling down while the sea stays relatively warm,” he said.

Christchurch was forecast to be fine for the rest of the day, with a northeast sea breeze and a high of 21C.

“This will be the same for the rest of the week,” James said.