What happens if you lose your passport in transit?

It’s the most important instruction before an overseas trip: “Don’t forget your passport.”

And sure, showing up at the airport only to realise you’ve left your crucial travel document at home is stressful.

However, there is an even bigger passport pickle you could find yourself in. And that’s losing your passport mid-journey – as in, between checking in and arriving at your destination.

Maybe you leave it in the airport loos. An Auckland Airport spokesperson said passports are inadvertently left all around the terminal building, but by far the most common location is in the bathrooms or at security screening.

Maybe you even manage to misplace it on the plane – it’s possible, as Stuff Travel journalist Brook Sabin found, after he once left his passport on his food tray and had it unknowingly cleared by cabin crew (fortunately, after a frantic search, it was recovered before landing).

Supplied If you lose your passport in transit, will you end up stuck at the airport like Tom Hanks in The Terminal?

So, what if this happens to you? Is it the end of your trip? Will you end up like Tom Hanks in The Terminal, stranded in the airport indefinitely?

As with most passport-related issues, the answer will depend on where you are, and the countries you’re flying between, said Julia Wootton, general manager services and access at Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which deals with passports.

If you lose it before departure, there’s a high chance you won’t be let on the plane in the first place, if the airline does an additional passport check at the boarding gate (which is pretty common these days).

“Airlines can be subject to fines if they allow people to fly without proper documentation,” Wootton said.

For Kiwis heading back to New Zealand on a direct flight, it might be possible to return without a physical travel document.

“This can be dependent on where you are in the world and the willingness of the airline to carry you, and the discretion of border officials.”

Immigration New Zealand confirmed if a Kiwi arrives without a passport, you can be let in as long as you have another form of ID.

“We cannot refuse entry to a New Zealand citizen if they have proof of identity in the absence of a passport that we can use to verify their identity,” said Michael Carley, acting general manager border and visa operations.

iStock Without a passport, Immigration has to find another way to confirm your identity.

For non-Kiwis who lose their passport en route to New Zealand, Immigration would look at all other pieces of identification they have with them. Their passport details, and potentially a photo, could be on file.

“We would also consider if the traveller could readily get a new passport in New Zealand. We do our best to confirm identity and facilitate entry, but if this is not possible, the passenger will be refused entry into the country.”

Similarly, if you’re a Kiwi heading to another country, it would be up to the country whether to let you in if you’ve lost your passport mid-journey, Wootton from the DIA said.

“It is highly likely that if you do get to another country you’ll be delayed by border officials while they consider what to do.

“They could choose to put you on a plane back to the country you came from.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade warned you may need to stay put until you can secure a replacement travel document, as well as any visas that were in your passport.

“This may require staying in the airport for an extended period, as you probably won’t be able to travel back to where you came from or onwards to your final destination without a passport,” a spokesperson said.

Getting out of limbo

When it comes to getting a replacement travel document, you have two options. One is getting an emergency travel document – a temporary document you can use to return to New Zealand or your usual country of residence.

The other is applying for an urgent passport. This is what Wootton recommends: “Depending on where you are in the world, it may be better to apply online for an urgent passport. Not all countries accept emergency travel documents, and getting a new passport can be quicker, it costs less, and it's valid for longer.”

Supplied Passports can be urgently processed using the after-hours call-out service.

Wootton said their London office had recently helped out Kiwis who lost their passports in airports in Dubai and the Netherlands.

“Our team advised the traveller to lodge an urgent application online, and then processed it as soon as they could. The travellers had to remain in transit or at the airport hotel until we could get the passport to them.”

Wootton warned it won’t be cheap. As well as the costs of staying longer at the airport and rescheduling your flights, there are also additional fees for the urgent passport service.

“When our staff member needs to be called into the office to print the passport after hours, the call-out fees are £495 for the London office, AU$912 for the Sydney office, and NZ$806 for Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.”

If you are inclined to lose things...

It’s clear losing your passport mid-journey would be an expensive nightmare. So here are some things you can do to lessen the chances of it happening.

- Keep your passport in a safe place, like a pouch around your neck, rather than bundled up with other things in your hands.

- Make sure you have all your belongings – including that pesky passport – before you leave security. And don’t put it in the seat pocket in front of you on the plane, where it can easily get left behind.

- At Auckland Airport, normally a public announcement is made after a passport has been found, with instructions on where to go to get it. If the passport isn’t claimed, it’s taken to the lost and found office (or, outside office hours, to the airport’s landside operations centre). During office hours (Monday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm), you can check with lost and found by going to the public reception area outside door 1 of the international terminal. If it’s outside office hours or you’re past security, talk to an airport staff member and they’ll radio the operations centre to see if it’s been handed in.

- Purchase travel insurance when you book your trip. This can help cover costs, including for lost passports.