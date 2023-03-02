Japanese hotel in hot water after admitting changing 'healing water' in onsen only twice a year

For 1300 years, the Japanese have cleansed their souls, as well as their bodies, in the country's volcanically heated hot springs, or onsen. They may have lost some of their appeal, however, after the baths at one of the country's best-known onsen inns were found to be seething with bacteria.

The historic Daimaru Besso inn in Fukuoka prefecture, where rooms cost up to ¥35,000 (NZ$410) a night, has admitted changing the water in its baths only twice a year. It is the latest health scare to embarrass the onsen industry.

Futsukaichi, the onsen that supplies Daimaru Besso, is referred to in the Manyoshu, a collection of poetry from the 8th century. The inn itself was founded in 1865. Those who have stayed there over the years have included the late Emperor Hirohito.

"Its soft and smooth waters leave your skin feeling supple and your mind at ease," the inn's website says. "Heal both mind and body while you soak in our natural hot spring baths that remain unchanged for centuries."

Unfortunately, the unchanged water also had the effect of causing the fever, chills, bloody sputum and vomiting associated with Legionnaires' disease.

An inspection revealed that the amount of legionella bacteria was 3700 times the permissible level. The problem was uncovered after a guest who stayed at the inn last year was diagnosed with the disease, which lurks in stagnant warm water. Operators of onsen are supposed to change the water completely at least once a week but Daimaru Besso did so only on the two days a year that it closed.

“Management of the bathwater became inadequate from December 2019 and even more careless with the sharp drop in customers due to coronavirus," said Makoto Yamada, who runs the inn on the southern island of Kyushu, where he made a public bow of apology on Tuesday.

"It was not about cutting costs but to save time and effort."

He said that the inn failed to put chlorine in the water, and falsely filed documents reporting that it had done so because "the smell was not comfortable".

In 2017 onsen came under scrutiny after a man suffered brain damage and went into a coma after inhaling toxic gas while bathing. A government survey has discovered that dozens of hot springs have dangerously high levels of hydrogen sulphide, a gas used as a chemical weapon during the First World War.

- The Times