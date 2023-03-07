Ferry passengers are scared of being left behind again

Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki, with about 800 passengers, lost all power and was drifting towards rocks.

Interislander passengers who were booked on the Cook Strait ferry Kaitaki are still being left behind without being rebooked.

The Kaitaki developed a gearbox issue that has left it out of service for at least two weeks. Interislander said the issue is severe enough to warrant an engineer urgently flying out from the Netherlands-based manufacturer.

The gearbox was previously overhauled in September 2022, during routine dry dock servicing in Sydney. The work was done under the supervision of the manufacturer.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the reason for flying an engineer halfway around the world was due to their “contract for ongoing support” and said “it’s also a requirement of the warranties provided for the gearbox”.

The ferry operator said the ship’s gearbox issue is unrelated to the total power failure the ship suffered in late January, when the shift was left drifting perilously close to the rocky Wellington south coast.

Interislander has scrambled to rebook passengers on the remaining two passenger ferries but for some, communication has been lacking.

Social media communication and comments have been disabled and others have struggled to find information updates from the ferry operator.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Interislander ferry Kaitaki’s mechanical woes leaves passengers uneasy about their chances of crossing the Cook Strait.

Priscilla Allan’s 91-year-old father was booked to sail on the Kaitaki before it broke down. She described the situation as “outrageous and concerning.

“He’s already had his trip extended because of this and he needs to get back to Auckland. They have to make space for him tomorrow.”

After being told there was no space on available ferries and was given a full refund, he was found a space to cross on the 6.30pm Kaiarahi sailing.

Another passenger, Dave Hine, reported buying travel insurance for his crossing in late March – the first time he’d ever done so for domestic travel.

“With all the interruptions going on, we just can’t take the risk”, Hine said.

Hundreds of people were trapped on the wrong island back in late February, when passenger travel across the Cool Strait was reduced to just one ferry – the Aratere.

The strandings forced some to abandon cars and fly home, in the hope they could collect them later on.

The situation became so dire that Consumer NZ laid a formal complaint with the Commerce Commission against the ferry operator, with chief executive Jon Duffy accusing them of trying to “contract their way out of the Consumer Guarantees Act”.