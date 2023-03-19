'Looked great on the website, totally different in reality:' What are your rights when a hotel doesn't deliver?

Critics have slammed the Takapuna Motor Lodge for advertising its pool, spa and playground, when the reality is very different.

“Avoid this hotel like the plague,” wrote one reviewer. “Beds smelled of wee, mould on the walls, and bedding and towels filthy,” said another. Another, simply: “This motel should be closed down.”

“A great choice for a stay in Auckland,” offers one booking website. “Quality, self-contained apartment-style motel,” declares its own website.

They’re all describing the same place: the Takapuna Motor Lodge, a low-rise motel in the beachside North Shore suburb, which once boasted of a heated pool, spa and children’s playground. The hero image on its website (until our enquiries) was of sun loungers looking across at a beautiful blue pool. Google rates it a four-star affair.

It was Michelle Ward who drew my attention to the Takapuna Motor Lodge. She posted a warning to her friends on Facebook (“Worst motel I’ve ever stayed at!”), asking them to spread the word, and it found its way into my feed. It was, says Ward, the worst place she’s ever seen, and she’s travelled the world.

READ MORE:

* Man says MIQ stay in dirty room at Grand Mercure disgusting, mentally challenging

* When 'free' doesn't mean 'free': If the hotel says it's free, you've already paid

* Airbnb FOMO is a thing: I want some



In January, Ward and her sister paid almost $1000 a night for a three-night stay for their families to visit their father at his neighbouring retirement home.

Ward arrived first, opening her bedroom door to discover a broken window covered with cardboard, and the shattered glass still on the floor. She got a strong smell of marijuana, saw extensive mould, dirty bedsheets, noticed condom wrappers and used needles outside the room door and asked for a refund.

As Ward was complaining, Leona Baldwin arrived with her family - and was given the keys to the room Ward had just rejected.

The Baldwins – their youngest child just three months old – were planning to overnight at the hotel after a day out at Butterfly Creek before returning home to Rotorua.

First accidentally shown another guest’s room before being given Ward’s room, Baldwin told staff it was simply unsafe for three small children. She says she saw dirt, mould, and a tray of cat litter dumped over the playground before also asking for a refund, which wasn’t processed until Stuff made enquiries. She says: “We drove all the way back to Rotorua, so upset and so angry, and the kids were crying.”

I thought I’d check it out.

Ready for a dip?

“We spent one night here ... and would not have stayed another.” (online review)

Steve Kilgallon/Stuff The neglected spa pool at the Takapuna Motor Lodge.

I booked in. The sense this wasn’t going to be a normal hotel experience was apparent from check-in.

I waited while a couple debated their bill, a complicated process as they were conducting the argument over a cellphone held by the elderly lady at the desk, who appeared to have no role in managing things.

Then the cellphone was handed to me, the woman on the other end told me a room number, and I relayed this to the elderly lady, who presented a key.

Normally, it seems, there isn’t even this much human interaction: signs on the door explained how you had to call a number, would be told a room number and a code, and you took the key from a lockbox. Check out was the same: drop your key in a lockbox and leave.

The room, up a set of metal stairs, was tired, very tired. But it was also very clean. I’ll be honest, it would have been more dramatic if I had found any of the following (all taken from reviews on various sites): a broken window; cockroaches; a broken shower; a collapsed bed; “more stains on the carpet than carpet”.

But it didn’t take long to find glaring deficiencies: a smoke alarm lying loose on a shelf, the battery removed. A television which didn’t really work, briefly offering me a choice of Prime and Sky Movies, and then just snow. What looked like spots of black mould on a duvet cover, and on the shower ceiling. An ancient circuit box on the wall, and surprisingly, a boiler tucked beside the fridge. A full ashtray on the balcony.

“All in all after 8 years travelling NZ, this is by far the worst place we have ever stayed.” (online review)

Ward says she booked for the swimming pool and playground. That pool was clearly last swum in a long time ago; a patina of dirt encrusted the pool cover, and ancient, deflated footballs rested on the top. The spa pool was empty and filled with rubbish.

Deep on the motor lodge’s website, at the bottom of an FAQ page, was a single line warning the pool wasn’t operational, but you wouldn’t have known otherwise.

The playground consisted of two elderly swings and a rusted trampoline with a rip right through the middle of the jumping pad.

Beside it, a shed filled with old mattresses, whiteware and shopping trolleys, covered in graffiti and obscenities.

Steve Kilgallon/Stuff This garage full of junk and covered in obscenities was right outside Michelle Wards’ room (and next to the playground).

The worst place I’d ever stayed? Definitely not. But I spent six months backpacking in the early 2000s, and some of those places were awful.

They were also only $20 a night, and the Takapuna Motor Lodge’s superior suite had cost $200.

For that price the following Friday night, booking.com could get you various Ramada hotels, the Parnell Pines, and a Wyndham Suites.

While Google suggests it’s a four-star hotel, the hotel, in fairness, makes no such claim; it’s not part of the only rating system for New Zealand hotels, Qualmark, which charges an annual rating fee.

You could lose yourself for days in the online reviews that complain of uncomfortable beds, stained sheets, torn towels, dents in the doors and walls, missing sink plugs, a cutlery selection consisting of three teaspoons, dirty dishes, mouldy showers, chewing gum on a coffee table, pie crumbs in a bed, even someone trying to syphon fuel from their car as they slept.

“We left the next day feeling that we might have had a more comfortable stay if we had slept in the car… this motel should be closed down,” wrote one.

”Avoid this place at all costs.” (online review)

“Looked great on the website, but it was totally different in reality.”

“The worst stay we have ever had. We are taking this disgusting place to Fair Go and seeking a refund.”

​Some rooms are let as emergency housing; the Ministry for Social Development [MSD} has been using the motor lodge since 2016. In a statement, MSD regional commissioner Dan Brunt said, “we expect our clients to get the same quality of service as any other paying guest”.

Many were dismayed at the disparity between the website and reality. One wrote: “The only thing true was the location.”

Ward’s room was next to that shed of crap and the playground, where she’d expected her kids to hang out. “We’d chosen it based on the facilities available to keep the kids amused - there was no indication they weren’t working, and they had clearly not been working for a long time,” she says.

“To me, it is disingenuous: we’ve been sold a service that wasn’t available ... that playground - there’s no way you’d let children anywhere near it.”

Steve Kilgallon/Stuff The very neglected swimming pool....

Consumer NZ’s Jessica Walker says Ward and other guests have grounds to complain under the Consumer Guarantees and Fair Trading Acts and ask for their money back.

If not, they can file in the Disputes Tribunal (a non-refundable $45 fee applies). She says accommodation providers are “required to exercise care and skill when providing their services, and shouldn’t mislead their customers”. Complaints about cleanliness also fell under those provisions.

And “if they go expecting a playground and a swimming pool, they are within their rights to say they are being deceived.”

‘Yes, there are problems’

“After room had been cleaned again the floor still had the same mess of potato chips and crumbs, so maybe their vacuum doesn't work or the staff don't know how to use it.” (online review)

The hotel’s affable general manager, Kerr Singh, knows things aren’t right.

First, the pool and spa: Singh says they’ve been closed because they are no longer economic to run, and he’s removed any mention from the booking sites.

After our first conversation, he deletes their photos from his own website, claiming it’s old and drives so few bookings, they simply forgot about it: “It is not a conscious effort to deceive. It’s not our intention to hide it.” (They are still advertised on the big sign outside, but he says: “That’s an old sign”.)

supplied Takapuna Motor Lodge website

He also actioned Baldwin’s refund, saying a third-party booking site was to blame for the delay. He also admits Ward’s room wasn’t up to standard, but he says she was offered a full refund by co-owner Amrit Singh (Ward says Singh was rude and dismissive).

Ward says her bank records show the hotel tried to process payment for the second night of their booking later that evening, but Kerr Singh says that had happened earlier that day and they were always going to honour the refund.

The other stuff is a longer term fix. He intends to chuck out the playground equipment, and hopes for some modest renovations, including new carpet in some rooms, but says as lessees of the hotel, owners Ritz Enterprises (directors Harjinder Kaur, Amrit Singh and Karandeep Singh) have struggled with underinvestment from owner Carolyn Smale (part of the Smale family behind the nearby Smales Farm Business Park).

Steve Kilgallon/Stuff The trampoline at the Motor Lodge.

He sounds pained when asked about the reviews. He argues that if you look at the most recent reviews on booking.com, “you’ll see not all are horrible. Mary has given us a 9 out of ten. Someone has given us a 7 out of 10. Ian has given us ‘pleasant’.”

He pauses. “There’s no two ways about it. It’s not glowing... but we are not the worst motel in Auckland.” They are rated 5/10 on booking.com, and he finds a couple with lower reviews. “We want this to be better. We want our hotel to be eight out of 10. Unfortunately, it is five. We are working to improve it.

“There’s nothing nefarious going on. It is a really old motel which hasn’t had major refurbishments...and that's reflected [in the prices]. Our prices, in terms of Takapuna, it’s not like we are a four-star, five-star hotel so sometimes I don’t know if the expectation of the customer is [excessive]... we can get disgruntled customers who aren’t always telling the full story.”

But last word to Ward. “Imagine tourists coming into the country, having seen it online and thought ‘how lovely’ and that’s their first stop off the plane? Horrendous. I just want to avoid someone else staying there and having the same experience.”