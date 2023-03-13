Two months on, Qantas passenger finally gets his bag back. It's full of mould

The relief at finally getting his bag back more than two months after it went missing on a trip to New Zealand, soon turned to anger for Regan Hyde once he opened it up – it was wet, full of mould and virtually everything had to be binned.

The arrival of the suitcase marked the end of a particularly frustrating travel experience for Hyde with Qantas and its baggage handlers Menzies.

Just after Christmas, the Kiwi expat had flown from his Canadian home along with his young son Oliver to visit his ill father. The trip had already been arduous as they couldn’t get a direct flight from Vancouver to Auckland, and had to go via Sydney. A late connection saw Hyde and his son manage to make it to New Zealand, but their bags didn’t.

Days turned into weeks and the luggage never materialised. Then the floods at Auckland Airport in late January left Hyde, who was now back in Canada at this stage, fearing the worst.Eventually when one of the bags arrived at his home, the contents were “coated in slimy and smelly water” and the aroma reminded him of an unpleasant place he once worked at – a chicken slaughterhouse.

That was in early February, and now his other bag has finally been delivered, but Hyde’s first wave of relief proved temporary.

“I had my passport and NZ birth certificate in there and it was sealed and protected from the water so I was happy to receive that,” he told Stuff Travel.

“I was pretty angry that they had my suitcase there during the flood and managed to send one suitcase to me immediately after the flood and were too lazy to send this one along. It sat there for approximately five weeks after the flood and it took me bugging them to take action.

“I opened this suitcase around my kids, and it was full of mould. I have no idea what kind of effects that can have on their health. If I were to send that to the Qantas head office they would probably press charges.”

Hyde ended up throwing away all the clothes and the bag itself.

Regan Hyde Regan Hyde and son Oliver came to New Zealand from Canada just after Christmas.

Qantas had previously claimed their records show the bags only arrived in New Zealand on February 1, on a flight from Vancouver, so could not have been damaged by the January 27 flooding. But Hyde said the first bag was delivered to him in Canada on January 31 (February 1 NZ time).

After emailing in late February on the whereabouts of the second missing bag, Menzies got in contact with Hyde to say the bag had been at Auckland Airport since early January.

The airline has offered Hyde just under CAN$7000 (NZ$8200) compensation and while Hyde appreciates the pay-out, he feels Qantas “has done a horrible job dealing with this”.

”I think their customer service has failed and I think leadership has failed their frontline employees. In order to get them to answer me, I called their booking agents, harassed them on social media, called their head office, emailed, and even crossed a few boundaries by finding Qantas employees and contacting them directly through their social media accounts.

“It was hard to get answers from them, and I think the customer service team does not have feet on the ground to actually look for missing baggage.”

Regan Hyde/Supplied Hyde threw out all the clothes and the bag itself.

Asked whether he plans to fly Qantas again, Hyde has a firm “no” but said it was “unfortunate as the in-flight experience was the best I have experienced to date”.

“Overall, this ... was a big learning experience. Next time I am packing stuff that is expendable.”

Qantas has been approached for comment.