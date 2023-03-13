This is what 25 years of tourist rides does to an elephant

Kiwis Brook Sabin and Radha Engling visit an elephant sanctuary in India to spend time with the once tortured and now rescued elephants (video published May 2017).

She’s described as an “introvert” and is affectionately known as the “old lady”, but for more than two decades Pai Lin worked in Thailand's trekking industry giving elephant rides to up to six tourists at a time.

Now the wildlife sanctuary which rescued her has released a photo to raise awareness of the abuse she received.

The image from the Wildlife Friends Foundation in Thailand (WFFT) shows 71-year-old Pai Lin with a slumping, deformed back. It developed over her 25 years of carrying not just the mahout (handler), but also groups of tourists, and the heavy seat called a howdah they sit on.

“You can see how Pai Lin’s spine, which should naturally be rounded and raised, is caved in and sunken from the heavy weight of her past work,” said the wildlife sanctuary in a press release.

While a popular tourist attraction in many parts of Asia, elephant rides have increasingly come under fire for the toll they take on the animals.

A World Animal Protection report estimated that in 2019 nearly 11 million tourists rode or planned to ride an elephant while on holiday in Thailand.

“Our 2019–2020 research identifies Thailand as a continuing hotspot for elephant suffering. This is because of the number of elephants involved and the scale of cruelty inflicted due to tourist numbers and demand,” the organisation said in the report.

“The overall number of captive elephants used for tourism has increased by a shocking 70% in just 10 years. Between 2010 and 2020, there was a dramatic 135% increase in the number of elephants living in the very worst of conditions in the country. Out of 2798 elephants, we found that only 5% (144) were kept in high welfare conditions.”

Project Director at WFFT, Tom Taylor, said elephants aren’t physically designed to carry heavy loads.

“While elephants may be known for their strength and size, their backs are not naturally designed to carry weight, as their spines extend upwards,” said Taylor.

WFFT Pai Lin arrived at the sanctuary in 2006.

“Constant pressure on their backbones from tourists can result in permanent physical damage, which can be seen in our gentle Pai Lin.”

She arrived at the sanctuary near the town of Hua Hin in 2006 and is one of 23 rescued elephants at the sprawling park.

Edwin Wiek, director and founder of the WFFT, said Pai Lin is happy in her retirement.

”She’s fatter than when she first came to us,” Wiek told CNN. “But you can see the shape of her spine very clearly – it’s a physical deformity she will have to live with, but she’s doing well.

“She does get moody when it involves food but she is a very lovely elephant.”