Watch: Bumpy and aborted plane landings as storm lashes UK

Storm Larisa has continued to batter the country with strong winds.

The UK has been battered over the last few days by Storm Larisa.

Trains have been cancelled, some schools were shut and drivers were stuck for hours on a major highway as a blast of snow and wind hit Britain.

The weather system brought gales and blizzards to much of the country.

Air travel was also disrupted, with most flights departing Liverpool John Lennon Airport delayed on Friday morning (Saturday NZT). East Midlands Airport in central England was closed for about three hours, while flights were briefly suspended at Birmingham Airport.

The effects could still be seen on Monday.

Footage from Birmingham shows the pilot of an Aurigny Air Services flight from Guernsey aborting their landing after increased crosswind gusts of close to 90kph hit the West Midlands airport.

NEWSFLARE/AP The Loganair flight was buffeted by the winds.

The plane originally departed from Guernsey at approximately 11.30am and should have landed at 12.35pm but after aborting landing the aircraft simply turned around and went back to Guernsey, instead of trying again.

In another clip, a Loganair flight from the Isle of Man was rocked in all directions and when landing, the aircraft skidded along the runway from side to side as the strong winds buffeted the flight.

The Met Office said it isn’t unusual for the country to experience a cold snap in the spring, when conditions are often highly variable. Statistically, the UK is marginally more likely to get snow in March than it is in December, the office said.

