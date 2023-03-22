'I felt like an animal': Father 'humiliated' after being Tasered and dragged from Jetstar flight in Australia

A Melbourne man who was Tasered and arrested onboard a Perth flight says the ordeal has left him feeling "humiliated" and "like an animal". ﻿

Bolic Bet Malou said he simply wanted to remain seated next to his wife and one-year-old child on a flight departing Western Australia for Melbourne on Saturday night when the cabin crew asked him to move. When he allegedly refused, the Australia Federal Police (AFP) were called in. ﻿

Police alleged Malou rejected their attempts to remove him from the plane and became physically and verbally aggressive, leaving three officers with minor injuries.

But Malou said he only wanted to sit next to his family.

"Five police, four different Taser guns at once," Malou told 9News. "It's voltage on a human that done nothing wrong."

Shocked passengers filmed the heated confrontation that spiralled after an AFP officer deployed their Taser.

9NEWS Bolic Bet Malou is fighting the charges in a Perth court

Jaeris Vansson, who filmed the exchange, said Malou "at no stage was being verbally or physically aggressive towards anyone".

"It looked like he'd come to an amicable agreement with another passenger and everybody had swapped just fine," Vansson said.﻿

Malou said the video footage mortified him.

"Humiliated. I was Tasered and carried out of the place, pushed," he said. "Very unreasonable. I felt like an animal."

In the video, ﻿an AFP officer can be heard telling Malou he had "failed to comply with aircraft instructions".

"I need you to come with me right now," the officer says. "Either you come with us voluntarily or we're going to grab you."

Vansson said the situation turned "violent" quickly.

"It just escalated so fast," he told 9News. "It went from like just this argument with staff, to this guy screaming at the top of his lungs being Tasered. It was very violent and very sudden. Even I was shaking."

The plane eventually took off without Malou and his family.

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with assaulting and obstructing police. His lawyers will be fighting to change his bail conditions to enable him to reunite with his family in Melbourne before a trial in June.

Jetstar confirmed its staff had called for AFP assistance. ﻿

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and while the vast majority of our customers behave well, we have zero tolerance for those who don't," the airline said in a statement.

"Our crew called the AFP for assistance when a customer became abusive towards our crew, repeatedly refusing to follow their instructions to move to his assigned seat.

"The AFP removed two customers from the aircraft, and one was later arrested. After checking on the welfare of the remaining customers and crew on board, the flight departed Perth approximately one hour after its scheduled departure time.

"We thank passengers for their patience as our crew worked with the AFP to manage the situation."

- This article was published on 9News and is republished with permission.