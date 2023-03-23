Watch: The moment tourist's bungy cord snaps in Thailand

The thrill seeker from Hong Kong leapt from the crane at the attraction in Pattaya and suffered multiple injuries when his rope snapped.

The moment a tourist’s bungy cord snapped has been filmed at park in Thailand.

The footage shows the man diving off the 10-storey crane but instead of bouncing back up, he crashes into the water below.

The tourist from Hong Kong, who was only identified as Mike, was hauled out of the lake by staff. He was quoted by media outlet HK01 as saying that it “hurt so much that I became dizzy”.

“My arms were stretched out, so my armpit area was badly hit. I didn't know how many injuries I had as I swam up to the surface, all I knew was that my body hurt.”

He was taken to hospital covered in bruises but was released with some painkillers. He had signed a waiver and the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park in Pattaya offered him compensation of 10,000 baht (NZ$470) and a 2000-baht (NZ$94) refund.

However, he said once he returned to Hong Kong he was admitted to hospital for three days and needed physical therapy at a cost of HKD$50,000 (NZ$10,200). The fees were covered by his travel insurance.

NEWSFLARE/AP The tourist had jumped from more than 30 metres when the cord snapped.

In an e-mail to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mike wrote: “My friends and I suffered losses due to the accident, including changes to our travel plans, my injuries and income lost from constant check-ups and treatments after returning to Hong Kong.

“'I have declined the park's proposed compensation plan as it is unfair to me. If the accident had been more severe, I could have lost my life.”

The bungy jump operator Natthaphon Yokcharoen told The Straits Times that he is sorry the incident happened.

“Thappraya Safari has been open for seven years and nothing like this has ever happened. All of our equipment is licenced. I would like to apologise for this incident,” he said.

- with Newsflare and AP