Tourist parks his Ferrari in famous plaza in Italy, gets slapped with fine

The Ferrari driver had been driving in a "nonsensical' way.

At the heart of Florence, Italy, sits a mediaeval plaza whose worn cobblestones have boasted iconic works of art.

The plaza of Signoria, or Piazza della Signoria, is ringed by stone buildings, including an imposing 12th century government building.

The plaza was the original home of Michelangelo’s famous “David” statue before the sculpture was moved into a gallery and a replica was installed, according to Britannica. The square is rarely empty, bustling with the vibrant life of locals and visitors alike.

A 43-year-old tourist from the US was visiting Florence on the afternoon of Monday, March 20 (local time), according to a news release from the City of Florence.

The American tourist was driving a red Ferrari when he went the wrong way down a street and parked in a pedestrian-only area of the Piazza della Signoria, authorities said.

Officers immediately approached the man and soon realised he was driving without a proper international driving permit, police said. Officers fined him about €470, or NZ$815 for driving without a permit, driving the wrong way and driving in a pedestrian area.

A similar incident took place in January when a California tourist was fined after he drove across the pedestrian-only Ponte Vecchio bridge nearby.

- The Charlotte Observer